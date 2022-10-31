King School of Nursing to host health fair

Open to the community, the free event will have volunteers and nurses on hand to provide blood pressure and blood sugar screenings, along with health care education that includes information on mental health services in the community. Training on the use of Naloxone will also be offered.

“Part of the mission of King University is to serve others, and that is a significant reason we felt led to create the health fair,” Amy Edmison, associate dean of Undergraduate Programs – assistant professor of nursing, said. “There is a consistent need for preventative care and screenings in our area for conditions ranging from hypertension to diabetes to mental health needs. We are grateful for our agency partnerships, which enable us to provide these much-needed services and help those in our community.”