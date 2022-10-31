 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
King School of Nursing to host health fair

King Health Fair

Students and faculty from King’s School of Nursing will be available to help conduct health screenings, offer training, and answer questions during the university’s first annual Health Fair. Open to the public and free of charge, the event is scheduled for Saturday, Nov. 5, at Kendricks Creek United Methodist Church in Kingsport, Tennessee.

King University’s School of Nursing will host its first annual health fair Saturday, Nov. 5, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Kendricks Creek United Methodist Church in Kingsport, Tennessee.

Open to the community, the free event will have volunteers and nurses on hand to provide blood pressure and blood sugar screenings, along with health care education that includes information on mental health services in the community. Training on the use of Naloxone will also be offered.

“Part of the mission of King University is to serve others, and that is a significant reason we felt led to create the health fair,” Amy Edmison, associate dean of Undergraduate Programs – assistant professor of nursing, said. “There is a consistent need for preventative care and screenings in our area for conditions ranging from hypertension to diabetes to mental health needs. We are grateful for our agency partnerships, which enable us to provide these much-needed services and help those in our community.”

Kendricks Creek United Methodist Church is located at 1000 Kendrick Creek Road, Kingsport, Tennessee. 

