Katy Brown keeps the Barter Theatre moving forward

Katy Brown came to Barter Theatre as an intern for three months in the summer of 1998.

She was an aspiring actress — well, sort-of. She really wanted to direct shows. She also wanted to encourage all the actors to serve the public, like a ministry. It’s part of what she calls her “Peace Corps mentality” — and an obvious throwback to regularly attending Baptist church where she grew up in Birmingham, Alabama.

Today, at 46, Brown serves as the producing artistic director at the Barter Theatre. She’s the first woman to hold that top role and actually only the fourth person overall in the lead position since Barter Theatre opened in 1933.

“I love learning things — all of that. But I have always been the head of the group projects,” Brown said.

“I do not crave the limelight. I am not an actor at heart. I am a director at heart,” she added. “And when I am at my best, I am helping someone else.”

This has not been easy. While Brown has been at Barter since her internship in 1998, she took the reins near the end of 2019. And just as she was wanting to launch shows in 2020, the worldwide COVID-19 pandemic shuttered the Barter Theatre and its satellite stage a few yards away on the other side of Main Street in Abingdon.

Yet Brown was resourceful and led the Barter actors onto the nearby Moonlite Drive-In Movie Theater to stage shows with a new twist. That move kept Barter Theatre alive and popular. This year, Brown is back on Main Street at the main stage.

In all, Brown reflects on how much of an “absolutely group effort” it has taken to sustain the theater.

And, yet, many in the community point to Brown’s fresh approach to bringing Barter into a new age, while still reflecting the past.

Former Abingdon Mayor Wayne Craig worked with Brown at the time the Barter Theatre announced it would be holding shows at the Moonlite Drive-In.

“Katy has always been very professional,” Craig said. “She’s creative. She’s cooperative. She understands what needs to be done.”

For sure, Brown came up in the ranks of the Barter Theatre. She’s done it all since her internship — from acting onstage to running a spotlight.

For a couple of decades, she kept especially busy with a traveling troupe known as the First Light Theatre and later called the Barter Players. This Barter branch put on shows from Ohio to Florida.

Brown has also held onto her remarkably young look.

“When I was an actor, I played a lot of very young people,” she said. “I always looked really young.”

Sometimes, she said, she was not assumed to be the director at auditions. So, as she milled about actors wanting to find parts onstage, she was able to overhear who had their heart into performing for the people — and who may have just wanted to perform for themselves.

Once, comically, her young looks had her taken to the principal’s office at a middle school where the Barter Players were performing.

“The teacher didn’t believe me that I was with the Barter Theatre,” Brown said. “She thought I was a student in the hallway.”

Now, as the leader of the Barter Theatre, Brown looks at operations with both youthful energy — and experience.

“Up through my 30s, I have never looked like who I am, which has been a really interesting part of being a leader. But it has also had its own set of positives as well,” Brown said. “I have always felt both older and younger than myself at the same time.”

