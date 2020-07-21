Cooper

Every dog has his day, and today is that day for Cooper, a K9 officer for the Marion Police Department.

The town announced Cooper's retirement from the department in a news release.

The 8-year old yellow lab came to the department in 2016 from the Virginia Department of Corrections. Throughout his career, Cooper was credited with 120 arrests ranging from drug violations to illegal firearms.

He assisted in searches across Smyth, Washington and Russell counties, and provided service to Smyth County Sheriff's office, Chilhowie and Saltville Police departments, and the Virginia State Police.

Marion Police Chief John Clair commended Cooper at the July 20 Town Council meeting.

"Cooper was by far our community's most popular officer," Clair said according to a news release. "He did multiple demonstrations for area schools, churches and organization, provided emotional support for children in our community during their most difficult times. Cooper interacted with children countless times and helped our department to provide a more positive interaction with the youngest of our community, in addition to his record of fighting crime."

Cooper's partner, Sgt. Jeff Horn, will keep Cooper as his pet.

"He's a great dog, but we all get to the point where we're better meant for a slower pace," said Horn. "As much as I'll miss having him at work, I'll look forward to seeing him at home at the end of my shift."

