ABINGDON, Va. — An unnamed juvenile from Mendota faces an array of charges including felony rape against another juvenile, according to the Washington County Sheriff’s Office.

The Criminal Investigations Division opened an investigation into the matter and determined that over the course of the past several months, a juvenile had been sexually assaulted, abducted, threatened, and battered by another juvenile. Due to both the victim and defendant being under the age of 18, their information is not being released by the office, according to the statement.

The juvenile in custody is charged with one count of felony rape, one count of felony object sexual penetration, one count of felony abduction, one count of misdemeanor assault and battery, one count of misdemeanor making threats over an electronic device, three counts of felony grand larceny, one count of misdemeanor petit larceny, four counts of felony vandalism, three counts of misdemeanor vandalism and five counts of conspiracy, for a total of 21 criminal charges.

The allegations included the theft of fire hydrants, vandalism of barns, farm gates, hay fields and theft of state directional road signs in the Mendota community and others areas in Washington County, Virginia, according to the statement.

The juvenile suspect was transported to the Highlands Juvenile Detention Center and is being held with no bond.

No further details of this investigation are being released at this time. Due to this ongoing investigation, the sheriff’s office urges anyone with unreported, similar offenses, specifically in the Mendota community and surrounding areas, to contact the Washington County Sheriff’s Office at 276-676-6000.