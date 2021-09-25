 Skip to main content
Jury finds Bristol, Virginia doctor guilty of sex-related charges
Jury finds Bristol, Virginia doctor guilty of sex-related charges

BRISTOL, Va. — A jury has found a Bristol, Virginia doctor guilty of sex-related charges following accusations of inappropriate conduct at his office.

The trial against Shannon Finch, 41, began Wednesday in Bristol Virginia Circuit Court. On Friday, the jury found him guilty on multiple charges.

A forcible sodomy charge was lessened to a sexual battery charge. He was also found guilty of attempted forcible sodomy and two additional counts of sexual battery. He was found not guilty of another sexual battery charge, according to the Circuit Court Clerk’s office.

Police said Finch is accused of inappropriate sexual conduct against two women during visits at his office in 2018. As a result, his medical license was suspended in 2018.

A presentence report has been ordered, and another court date has been scheduled for Jan. 28, 2022, at 9 a.m. Finch is in custody.

