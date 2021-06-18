Juneteenth, now a federal holiday, will have '90s twist at Bristol celebration

The Twin Cities’ second annual Juneteenth Celebration will take place Saturday evening in Cumberland Square Park, during a particularly historic moment for the tradition.

Juneteenth, on June 19, is an annual celebration commemorating the end of slavery in the U.S. On that day in 1865, two-and-a-half years after President Abraham Lincoln issued the Emancipation Proclamation, enslaved Black people in Galveston, Texas, learned about their freedom when Union soldiers reached the state. (Texas was among multiple states slow to recognize the proclamation.)

While Black citizens have celebrated their freedom on June 19 since the 1800s, on Thursday, President Joe Biden signed a bill making the day a federal holiday.

The event is also happening just over a year after the killing of George Floyd by Minneapolis police — which sparked a new wave of protests against racism and police brutality — and during a season of reopening for the region and country amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

“This has been a very long year and a half of having to [stay] inside,” Kiyanna Court, a Bristol, Virginia resident and one of the event’s organizers, said Thursday. “Just to appreciate the fact that we ... get to be outside and get to gather with one another, I think that’s what this is about.”