BRISTOL, Va. — The city will host its third town hall to update residents on work at the landfill next week and there should be plenty to discuss.

The town hall is scheduled July 12 from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m., at City Hall, according to a notice from the city. As in past events, experts contracted by the city to oversee and perform work at the landfill and will be present — along with city officials — to respond to questions and provide additional information.

Some of the main systems suggested by the Virginia Department of Environmental Quality’s expert panel to control landfill issues have been installed and implemented this year, according to notices provided by the city during the past month.

Since mid-June contractors have completed installation of the sidewall odor mitigation system in the quarry landfill and it has been connected to the landfill gas collection system, according to a statement.

The system runs along the entire perimeter of the landfill and was designed to collect emissions from gases that had previously been escaping into the atmosphere from along the quarry sidewalls.

Its design and installation took months.

Once installed, crews began “tuning” the system to improve landfill gas collection with that extra gas burned at the landfill’s flare, according to a separate update.

Additionally, “six of the large diameter dual phase extraction wells were deemed fully operational” and connected to both the gas and liquid extraction system.

Tuning the gas wells and the sidewall odor mitigation system continued last week to “ensure maximum efficiency” of the system, according to a June 30 notice.

Also last week, Bristol Virginia firefighters assisted with installation of an 8-inch gas extraction pipe to improve flow to the flare.

Additionally, a temporary leachate treatment system was installed to filter the leachate coming from the landfill’s pump station. A permanent replacement is scheduled to be constructed and installed later this year, city officials previously said.

Drilling of all 16 of the latest round of gas wells was also completed last month.

In addition, the city began voluntary air sampling and monitoring operations by a contracted third party.

Also last month, Senior U.S. District Judge James P. Jones took a motion to dismiss a lawsuit in this matter under advisement. Bristol Tennessee and Bristol Virginia reached an agreement on the lawsuit filed by the Tennessee city in May 2022 and both councils have approved the deal.

During a hearing in U.S. District Court in Abingdon, Jones said he was waiting to hear from relevant federal environmental agencies before ruling on the agreement and permanent injunction.