Judge sets March 14 mediation conference

ABINGDON, Va. — A federal judge has scheduled a mediation session March 14 in an attempt to resolve the lawsuit between both Bristols over the Bristol Virginia landfill.

U.S. Magistrate Judge Pamela Meade Sargent scheduled the conference for 10 a.m., on March 14 and directed all parties and their attorneys be present.

The judge also ordered attorneys for both sides to negotiate prior to that date in an effort to work toward resolving the lawsuit filed by Bristol Tennessee regarding the Bristol Virginia landfill.

“Experience teaches that settlement conferences are often unproductive unless the parties have exchanged demands and offers before the conference and made a serious effort to settle the case on their own,” the judge wrote in the order.

“Accordingly, before arriving at the settlement conference, the parties are to negotiate and make a good faith effort to settle the case without the involvement of the Court. Specific proposals and counter proposals, other than an initial offer and demand, shall be made. If settlement is not achieved before the settlement conference, the parties shall be prepared to engage in further negotiation at the conference,” she wrote.

Additionally, the judge ordered both sides to outline what transpires prior to appearing in court.

“Each party shall provide the undersigned, in confidence, a concise written statement of the issues to be decided in the case and the evidence the party expects to produce at trial by or before March 7, 2023. The statements also shall outline the settlement negotiations to date.

"If these statements are not submitted to the undersigned by noon on March 7, 2023, the conference will be canceled. The conference will be rescheduled at the court’s convenience only after receipt of the statements,” the judge wrote.

Bristol Tennessee filed its complaint last May, asserting Bristol Virginia had violated federal clean air and water laws and emissions from the landfill were causing widespread health concerns in both cities and the surrounding area.

Under an injunction filed last June, Bristol Virginia has taken steps recommended by a state panel of experts to resolve those issues. Multiple phases of that work are ongoing at the landfill, as agreed up on in the injunction, and the city is presently attempting to secure funding for the remainder of that work.

Sargent also defined how the conference was expected to proceed.

“The purpose of the settlement conference is to facilitate settlement of this case, if that is appropriate. It will be conducted in such a manner as not to prejudice any party in the event settlement is not reached,” the judge wrote.

“At the settlement conference, the parties will be given an opportunity to jointly discuss the factual and legal highlights of their case. Then separate, confidential caucuses will be held with each party and the party’s representative(s). Attached is an outline for the parties to review prior to the settlement conference to make the best use of the time allotted,” according to the order.

A series of factors that could cause the conference to be rescheduled was also explained.

In a separate order, Judge Sargent moved the deadline for discovery for the trial from Feb. 21 to April 28.

Both sides submitted a joint motion asking for the extension.

"In the event the Parties are unable to settle at mediation, they agree that 45 days will be necessary to complete written discovery, produce documents, and take depositions," according to the motion.

"Extending the discovery deadline to permit the parties to prepare for mediation and avoid unnecessary legal costs constitutes good cause and extending the discovery deadline will also aid in settlement discussions because legal fees are part of the requested relief in the complaint, and slowing the accrual of legal fees that could potentially be sought in this case lessens some of the matters at issue between the parties," according to the motion.