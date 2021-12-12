Journey’s End procession to be held Tuesday

Support Local Journalism
BRISTOL, Tenn. — The 22nd annual Journey’s End will take place in downtown Bristol on Tuesday at 6 p.m.
Journey’s End is Bristol’s local interpretation of the Latino tradition of Las Posadas, or The Inns, according to event sponsor Believe in Bristol. Mary and Joseph’s journey to Bethlehem is recreated as they go from inn to inn seeking lodging, and the final inn welcomes them in and celebrates their arrival.
The event begins at the Downtown Center, then proceeds by candlelight with Mary and Joseph singing traditional songs and various carols accompanied by instrumentalists. Other stops include Shanghai, Cameo Theater, Stateline Bar and Grille, Cranberry Lane, Bloom and the Paramount Center for the Arts.
