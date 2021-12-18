Jonesville woman sentenced in unemployment benefits conspiracy

A Jonesville, Virginia woman, who admitted to heading a conspiracy that defrauded the government of more than $1.5 million in pandemic-related unemployment benefits, will serve 10 years in prison, prosecutors said Friday.
Farren Gaddis Ricketts, 31, and her co-conspirators concocted a scheme to gather personal identification information and then submit unemployment claims to the Virginia Employment Commission website for individuals who were known to be ineligible to receive pandemic unemployment benefits, including various inmates in Virginia Department of Corrections facilities, according to a news release.
Ricketts developed a business entity called “Ricketts Advisory, LLC,” registered it with the Virginia State Corporation Commission and advertised it as a financial services company that helped with filing pandemic unemployment claims, the release states.
In addition to receiving unemployment benefits herself, Ricketts charged fees to over 120 of her co-conspirator “clients” for the service of filing their fraudulent claims, the release states.
Between May 2020 and February 2021, Ricketts and her co-conspirators filed more than 150 fraudulent claims for pandemic unemployment benefits, prosecutors said. For many of these filings, Ricketts created fraudulent documents to support the claims, including fraudulent IRS forms purporting to show pre-pandemic income.
“When Congress provided much needed financial assistance for those impacted by COVID-19, Farren Ricketts led a criminal conspiracy to steal more than $1.5 million in pandemic-related unemployment benefits,” U.S. Attorney Christopher R. Kavanaugh said in the release. “My office will continue to lead the effort to prosecute those who stole money intended for those in legitimate need, and today’s sentence reflects the seriousness of this offense and the impact it had on our communities. I am thankful to the IRS, DOL-OIG, the Russell County Sheriff’s Office and the Norton Police Department for their work on this important investigation.”