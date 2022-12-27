Jonesborough officials making progress to restore water service

After finding and repairing 19 leaks since Monday morning Jonesborough, Tennessee, utility officials are seeing improvement in water tank levels Tuesday, but are still looking for a large leak they believe has eluded them so far.

“The good news is the crews repairing the leaks are making an impact, and we’re seeing levels rising in our tanks,” Town Administrator Glenn Rosenoff said in a press release from the town. “We have yet to locate the suspected large leak that is making the largest impact. Crews will continue the hunt and encourage anyone who sees water bubbling above ground to call us at (423) 753-1040 and we will dispatch a crew.”

A town work crew focused on extending county water lines has joined Jonesborough’s town crews to place more employees on the job of finding and fixing the leaks that placed the town of nearly 6,000 in a water crisis Monday morning.

“We are saddened our community has been burdened with this loss of service, but determined to restore water to affected areas as quickly as possible,” Mayor Chuck Vest said. “We also owe a debt of gratitude to our workers that have worked tirelessly in terrible conditions for days.”

Town officials also warned of individuals posing as water department employees knocking on the doors of residences.

“If it’s truly a crew from our department, it will be a crew, not one or two guys,” Rosenhoff said. “They will be in marked vehicles with lights on top, and they will not ask to perform repairs inside the home.”

Free bottled water distribution will continue from 9 a.m. to noon Wednesday at Lamar and Grandview School. Farmers may fill their water tanks at the corner of Mill Street and Telford Road near Telford Diner from 2 to 4 p.m.

Town leaders continue to encourage residents who have water service to conserve water for the duration of the outage.

“We continue to remind those on our system who have water to think of their neighbors and conserve as best they can,” Rosenoff said. “We are seeing light at the end of this journey, and pray the large leak is discovered soon.”