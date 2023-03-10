JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. – A Johnson City man has been arrested and charged in connection with multiple drug overdoses, including one resulting the death of a Piney Flats man.

Last week, a Washington County grand jury returned indictments charging Tyrique Shahmir Brown, 31, with one count of second-degree murder, three counts of sale of Schedule II drugs, and three counts of distribution of Schedule II drugs. The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation said Brown was taken to the Washington County Jail on Thursday.

TBI agents and detectives with the Sullivan County Sheriff's Office began to investigate the suspected overdose death of 23-year-old Isaiah Coleman on Sept. 18, 2022. Coleman was found dead outside a home in the 2800 block of Tupelo Private Drive in Piney Flats. A second person found unresponsive at the location was taken to a local hospital.

Coleman’s death was determined to be caused by an overdose brought on by fentanyl and cocaine toxicity. Investigators say Brown is responsible for distributing the drugs to Coleman and the other person found at the home. A statement from the TBI accuses Brown, too, of distributing drugs tied to other, non-fatal overdoses in Johnson City the previous night.