Jimmie Allen cancels fair performance; Colt Ford to replace singer

ABINGDON, Va. — Country music artist Jimmie Allen has canceled his performance at the Washington County Fair and is being replaced by Colt Ford.

Allen was scheduled to appear at the fair in Abingdon on Tuesday. The fair said no explanation of his cancellation was given. Ford will now take the stage Tuesday at 8 p.m.

“We believe that the show must go on and with a strong team working together, we hope you will be pleased with our pick,” organizers said in a news release.

Fair concert tickets are free with general admission tickets. Single-day general admission tickets are $10 for adults, $2 for kids and children ages 6-12 are admitted free.