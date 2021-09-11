 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Jimmie Allen cancels fair performance; Colt Ford to replace singer
0 comments
Washington County Fair

Jimmie Allen cancels fair performance; Colt Ford to replace singer

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
BHC logo square

ABINGDON, Va. — Country music artist Jimmie Allen has canceled his performance at the Washington County Fair and is being replaced by Colt Ford.

Allen was scheduled to appear at the fair in Abingdon on Tuesday. The fair said no explanation of his cancellation was given. Ford will now take the stage Tuesday at 8 p.m.

“We believe that the show must go on and with a strong team working together, we hope you will be pleased with our pick,” organizers said in a news release.

Fair concert tickets are free with general admission tickets. Single-day general admission tickets are $10 for adults, $2 for kids and children ages 6-12 are admitted free.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: Hate crimes are on the rise

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: Hate crimes are on the rise

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: Hate crimes are on the rise

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Welcome to the Conversation

No name-calling, personal insults or threats. No attacks based on race, gender, ethnicity, etc. No writing with your caps lock on – it's screaming. Keep on topic and under 1,500 characters. No profanity or vulgarity. Stay G- or PG-rated.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alerts