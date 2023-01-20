Jerry Fleenor recognized for 51 years of service

BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn. — The Sullivan County Commission recognized Jerry Fleenor for his 51 years of service across various Sullivan County departments during a Sullivan County meeting on Thursday night.

Mayor Richard Venable read a two-page proclamation that highlighted Fleenor’s work over the years, starting with his time at the Avoca Volunteer Fire Department in 1975 to his time working with the Sullivan County Fire Department and the Sullivan County Sheriff's Office, as well as his time as director of Sullivan County's Emergency Medical Services.

"Jerry Fleenor has been an exemplary community servant for Sullivan County for more than half a century, this month marking 51 years since he joined the Avoca Fire Department one month after turning 18," Venable said.

Today, even after retirement, Fleenor continues to serve the Sullivan County community as treasurer of the Sullivan County 911 board of directors, as an active lifetime member of the Sullivan County Volunteer fire department, and as the current president of the Sullivan County volunteer firefighters association, while also serving in the board of directors of the Bristol lifesaving crew.

Fleenor thanked the Sullivan County Commission for recognizing all his years of hard work and asked them to continue to support all the Sullivan County emergency services.

"I was fortunate enough that the county paid me to do something that I enjoy doing," Fleenor said. "I'm sure y'all realize what we have in this county. The caliber that we have in all the emergency services and I just ask you to continue to keep supporting them."