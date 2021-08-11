Jason Isbell: Show attendees must bring proof of COVID shot or negative test result

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Danielle Back, the director of marketing for the Birthplace of Country Music, said late Tuesday afternoon that the organization wasn’t ready to comment beyond the Facebook statement.

“We have no comment at this time,” Back said.

At just before noon Tuesday, the organizers of Bonnaroo — a Manchester, Tennessee-based music festival where Isbell and his band will play before Bristol Rhythm & Roots Reunion — tweeted that they’ll require all attendees to show proof of a COVID-19 vaccine or negative COVID-19 test result.

The negative COVID-19 result will need to be obtained within 72 hours of coming to the festival, and vaccinations must be completed by Aug. 19, two weeks before the show starts, the organizers said.

“The safety of our patrons and staff is our number one priority,” the festival’s organizers said in the tweet.

In a Monday interview with MSNBC that he tweeted with his announcement, Isbell said that, so far, all of the reactions he’s gotten from people in the music industry have “been positive.”

“They understand that we could go back to not working at all, and a lot of these smaller venues, they aren’t going to be able to reopen if they go through another round of shutdowns,” Isbell said.

“I think, you know, the problem is, they’re just getting so much pushback from some of the governors of certain states who want to kowtow to their political base and try to make people think that their freedom is being encroached upon,” the musician added. “And, you know, I’m all for freedom, but I think, if you’re dead, you don’t have any freedoms at all.”

