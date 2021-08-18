Jason Isbell said he won't perform at Bristol Rhythm & Roots Reunion

Musician Jason Isbell will not be performing at this year's Bristol Rhythm & Roots Reunion, he said Wednesday on social media.

Isbell, a festival headliner, had said recently that he will require those in attendance at upcoming shows to show proof of vaccination or negative COVID-19 test results.

The Rhythm & Roots Reunion, however, is not at this time requiring such proof.

"We won’t be appearing at the Rhythm and Roots Reunion this year. Y’all be safe!" Isbell wrote on Twitter.

His manager, Traci Thomas, confirmed the news to the Bristol Herald Courier in an email.

"No sir, we will not be performing," Thomas said when asked whether Isbell planned to perform. "The festival board is unwilling to make the festival safe by enabling our COVID protocols."

