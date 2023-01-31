Jailed Russell couple's dogs being monitored

Russell County Sheriff’s Office is assuring the public that a group of 40 or more dogs at a Castlewood, Virginia, residence are being cared for while their owners are incarcerated.

The dogs on Gravel Lick Road belong to Rebecca Bremner, 32, who is currently being held at the Southwest Virginia Regional Jail in Abingdon.

Bremner and Michael Park, 43, also of Gravel Lick Road, were both arrested on Jan. 19 on charges of felony child abuse and neglect, police said.

Park is being held at Forsyth County, North Carolina, awaiting extradition, according to a written statement.

Both were taken into custody without incident.

The charges stem from an investigation that began on Jan. 12 when the sheriff’s office received a call from the Russell County Department of Social Services. The investigation is still ongoing at this time.

Police discovered the Castlewood couple’s large number of dogs while investigating the child abuse case on Jan. 19, police said.

Bremner was contacted and asked to surrender the dogs to the county but refused.

The sheriff’s office consulted with animal control officials, patched holes in a fence and were assured that the dogs would be care for by relatives, according to the statement.

The release concerning the welfare of the dogs stems from calls to the sheriff’s office.

Authorities have plans in place to deal with the dogs if they have to pick them up, according to the statement and deputies have attempted to pick up dogs that left the property and take them to the animal shelter.