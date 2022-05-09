 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Jail sees second inmate death in five months

An inmate at the Sullivan County jail died after a medical emergency last week. 

A male inmate experienced “a medical issue” late last Thursday that prompted a response from corrections medical staff and Sullivan County EMS, according to Capt. Andy Seabolt of the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office. The inmate was taken to a medical facility and later pronounced deceased, Seabolt said. 

The sheriff’s office has not disclosed any information about the inmate or the medical issue.

Another Sullivan County Jail inmate passed away earlier this year. In January, a man who fled deputies and proceeded to have a shootout with them, injuring one, hung himself inside a jail cell. 

Alan Coulter, 54, of Bristol, Tennessee, was found unresponsive in his cell just three days after being arrested for eluding and firing at deputies. Coulter was transported to the hospital and unsuccessfully placed on life support. 

District Attorney General Barry Staubus said Monday the investigation into the latest inmate death is continuing. 

