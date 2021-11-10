Jail closure opponents submit petitions

“You have almost 1,000 residents of the city of Bristol, Virginia who are calling out about something we already did. They’re passionate. Their concerns are valid. It could be a public safety issue. It could be a logistical issue for us long term,” Osborne said. “I think it’s very important — whether 1,000 people signed it or 10 people signed it — I still want to listen and hear their concerns.”

“This is a tough issue because it’s expensive either way. It’s expensive to go to the regional jail, but it’s also expensive to house inmates in our current jail. Then when we talk about remodeling or building a new jail, the city does not have the current debt capacity to even look at building a new jail,” Farnum said. “It’s a difficult situation because there are a lot of details. If the switch is made to the regional jail, there would be some big changes, but we have to make sure we think about the best interests of the city in both the short term and the long term.”