Jail closure opponents submit petitions

BRISTOL, Va. — Opponents of closing the Bristol Virginia Jail presented petitions bearing nearly 1,000 signatures to City Council on Tuesday while urging council members to reconsider.
Several members of a citizens’ group intent on keeping the jail open attended Tuesday’s council meeting, and some spoke during public comment — reiterating their concerns that closing the jail would impact public safety and the city’s Police Department, result in lost jobs and have a negative financial impact on the city.
The City Council voted last month to close the aging city jail and join the Southwest Virginia Regional Jail Authority, a process that is now underway and expected to be complete by January.
“My greater concern is the safety of our law enforcement and the citizens of our city,” Krista Southerland told the council. She questioned where arrestees would be held until they could be transported to the Abingdon jail and what would happen if multiple police officers were in that situation simultaneously.
“Will our SROs [school resource officers] be pulled from our schools to accommodate these possibilities? What about our DARE program, which is currently run by the Sheriff’s Office? Once the casino opens, it will inevitably cause an increase in arrests — drug possession, prostitution and other crimes will likely increase,” Sutherland said. “How can our already understaffed Police Department possibly handle that?”
Amanda Phipps told the council they have gathered 963 signatures of registered voters on the petitions — which represent 30 more than the average number of votes each current elected council member received.
“Forty-four is the number of Comp[ensation] Board positions that will be lost if the jail is closed,” Phipps said. “And one. That is the number of additional long-term mistakes this body will be responsible for if the jail closure goes through. Thank you for your time. These are the only numbers that matter.”
At one point, Vice Mayor Neal Osborne — one of two council members who voted against joining the regional authority — asked that a discussion about the jail be added to a future meeting agenda “as soon as possible.”
After the meeting, Osborne said he hoped to get answers to the public’s questions.
“I think we’ve discussed the jail in detail for a long time. There are still a lot of questions that still remain for people who maybe haven’t followed along as closely as we have. I think it’s beneficial to address those questions because they’re valid concerns,” Osborne said. “Before we jump into this long lasting decision that can’t be undone, it’s important we as council members and we as a community have all the answers to all the questions.”
Asked how much weight the petitions carry, Osborne said a lot.
“You have almost 1,000 residents of the city of Bristol, Virginia who are calling out about something we already did. They’re passionate. Their concerns are valid. It could be a public safety issue. It could be a logistical issue for us long term,” Osborne said. “I think it’s very important — whether 1,000 people signed it or 10 people signed it — I still want to listen and hear their concerns.”
Presently, the governing bodies of the authority’s other locality members must approve Bristol joining, and it must be approved by the Virginia Resource Authority because the agreement would mean the city shares in helping repay the authority’s debt.
Mayor Anthony Farnum, who voted to join the jail authority, said he respects the public’s concerns.
“This is a tough issue because it’s expensive either way. It’s expensive to go to the regional jail, but it’s also expensive to house inmates in our current jail. Then when we talk about remodeling or building a new jail, the city does not have the current debt capacity to even look at building a new jail,” Farnum said. “It’s a difficult situation because there are a lot of details. If the switch is made to the regional jail, there would be some big changes, but we have to make sure we think about the best interests of the city in both the short term and the long term.”
