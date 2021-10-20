Jail authority approves city’s request to join

One of the concerns discussed was losing the revenue accompanying federal inmates that would be displaced by city prisoners.

“It’s a tease,” Tazewell County representative Charles Stacy, a member of that county’s board of supervisors, said. “The commonwealth of Virginia gives us $30 a day and the federal government $75. With federal inmates come all the federal requirements. I think what we lose in the federal dollars, we’ll make up for in increased participation from a large entity like Bristol. They’re primed for growth, and, if that happens, they’ll have an increase in some of their jail rates as well.”

During the discussion, Stacy wanted to make sure Bristol wasn’t planning to outsource its local prisoners but keep its jail open to house federal inmates. However, Clear said the agreement doesn’t allow the city to hold prisoners overnight and upgrading its facilities to federal standards would be too costly. The city can only have temporary holding facilities for inmates brought in for court.

Afterward, Stacy called this a good opportunity.