Ivanhoe man accused of trying to kill police officer

An Ivanhoe man has been charged with attempted murder of a police officer following a Tuesday afternoon incident at his 3779 Ivanhoe Road residence.

According to a press release from Wythe County Sheriff Charles Foster, deputies went to the home of 70-year-old Jerry Blevins a little after noon to serve an Emergency Custody Order obtained by the Department of Social Services after Blevins was accused of making derogatory statements during an interview with DSS.

When deputies arrived at the residence, a gate was locked, so they approached the home on foot. As they got closer to the residence, two aggressive dogs came up to the officers, who deployed pepper spray to prevent the dogs from biting them and to keep the dogs at bay, the release said.

Officers then heard a gunshot coming from the direction of the house. Blevins entered his white Suzuki SUV and tried to back down his driveway toward Ivanhoe Road. Deputies ran out of pepper spray and had to shoot one of the dogs to obtain cover, the release said.

Additional officers blocked the driveway behind Blevins to try to prevent him from leaving his residence. Dispatchers and a deputy made contact with Blevins by telephone and attempted to get him to leave his vehicle. During the conversation, Blevins indicated he had a handgun.

The release said the Sheriff’s Office contacted the Virginia State Police for assistance.

When the VSP arrived, officers drove the VSP’s armored vehicle to Blevins and were able to call him out of the vehicle and arrest him without incident.

Members of the Wytheville Police Department, Rural Retreat Police Department, Lead Mines Rescue Squad and the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office assisted in the incident.

Blevins, who is retired and has no criminal record according to court records, was taken to the New River Valley Regional Jail, where he’s being held without bond. His preliminary hearing’s been set for May 23.

Tuesday’s arrest was not officers’ first run-in with Blevins. In 2017, a judge ordered him to stop using a siren that sparked the ire of his Ivanhoe neighbors. Officials said the electronic device sounded like a wailing police car or ambulance.

Neighbors complained that the siren was causing sleep deprivation, concern that emergency personnel were responding to an event in the area and general discomfort and annoyance.

At first, the siren sounded at night for about a minute every hour and then began blaring constantly.

Wythe County Sheriff’s Office Maj. Anthony Cline (now chief deputy) testified that the office had received about 200 calls about the siren during the past month. He said Blevins told deputies he was using it to scare away deer.