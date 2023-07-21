ABINGDON, Va. — Get ready to party, the Virginia Highlands Festival is back in town.

And the rush to get ready is now on, said Dee Dee Cole, the festival’s executive producer.

“It’s just the nature of production,” Cole said. “There are positive things happening.”

Tents went up on Monday for the signature arts and crafts show on the Barter Green along Abingdon’s Main Street. This year’s show features about 50 vendors.

“The artists arrived on Thursday to set up their booths,” Cole said.

Then, from the opening on Friday morning, the festival rolls on to July 30 — with concerts, field trips and town tours.

Among the highlights, Barter Theatre features a storytelling show on Monday, July 24, at 7:30 p.m., with longtime actor Eugene Wolf.

“The main reason people should come to the Virginia Highlands Festival is to be part of this community,” said festival President Ryan Henderson. “You have 200 programs and events over 10 days.”

Antiques and authors

Out near I-81’s Exit 14, at Virginia Highlands Community College, you’ll find antiques and authors at the Southwest Virginia Higher Education Center. The grand hall features dozens of antique booths while about a half-dozen authors a day — including Victoria Fletcher and Greg Lilly — are set up for book signings in the lobby.

“That’s definitely a good spot for the writers.” Cole said.

Look for books on the Civil War, romance, religion, history, heritage and ghosts.

For more books the festival’s Writers and Readers Days includes two full days of programming on July 28-29 at the Higher Education Center.

In all, about 50 antique dealers are on board. One sells rugs. One sells antique bottles.

“You’ve got a really good, wide variety. There’s something for everyone,” Cole said. “The show has become a little bit more exclusive. Having it in the air conditioning, people can mill about. And I think it’s antique and vintage specific. Each dealer has their own special niche.”

Henderson added, “The dealers themselves are a wealth of knowledge.”

Outdoor Adventure

Getting outdoors on field trips remains a draw, said Merry Jennings, the chairperson of the festival’s outdoors committee.

The festival features moderated walks and talks on butterflies, mushrooms, the American Chestnut tree and the work of the Nature Conservancy.

The festival also includes two activities related to bats and moths. First, hear a lecture at the Southwest Virginia Higher Education Center’s executive auditorium on July 26 at 7:30 p.m., followed by a field trip to the Virginia Creeper Trail’s Abingdon trailhead at the Wye Park at 9 p.m.

The Virginia Creeper Trail Conservancy holds the “Creeper Trail Ride to Honor Lawrence the Legend” on Saturday, July 22, at 8 a.m., starting at the Abingdon trailhead and running from Abingdon to Whitetop Station and back. It’s in honor of Lawrence Dye, who used to ride his bike about five days a week on this run — and became famous for keeping an eye on the Virginia Creeper Trail.

You can also choose a hike depending on your skill level.

If easy is what you seek, follow the Virginia Creeper Trail from Watauga to Abingdon on a guided group hike. Shuttles take hikers to the Watauga parking lot after meeting at the Abingdon trailhead on Monday, July 24, 9:30 a.m.

“We’re cutting the distance by half with a pleasant morning hike,” Jennings said. “You’re in The Knobs. It gets people beyond the houses and the ball fields to the beginning of The Knobs, getting people quickly into a natural forested area.”

A more moderate hike includes a loop from the Appalachian Trail to the Iron Mountain Trail — and back to Damascus — makes a five-mile hike on July 27, 9 a.m., with participants meeting at the Damascus Town Park.

Or you can take the strenuous hike from Backbone Rock in Johnson County, Tennessee, to Damascus, going uphill for 1,500 feet over the course of 7.3 miles. The shuttle runs to Backbone Rock with participants meeting at the Damascus Town Park on July 26 at 9 a.m.

“It will be a challenging hike for people who are in good physical condition,” Jennings said.

Kids and kitchens

Children’s activities include a scavenger hunt and a booth for making arts and crafts.

“Our tent is back on Barter Green,” Cole said. “Kids can come any time or all the time between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. and make crafts. The tent is open on July 22 and July 24-29.”

Children’s events are actually being held on all 10 days of the festival, Cole said.

The scavenger hunt takes place throughout the festival grounds — from the arts and crafts booths to the Martha Washington Inn to the Abingdon Farmers Market. “It’s just super fun, and it drives the kids and the families around town,” Cole said. “And they get exposure to different parts of the festival.”

A new kitchen tour is slated for Saturday, July 22, from 1-2 p.m., starting at Berry Home Centers and then venturing into the community to see various kitchens, Henderson said.

Along the way, designers will discuss trends and take tours of five distinctive kitchens during the afternoon, Henderson said.

The festival’s annual home tour happens on Saturday, July 29, 10 a.m.-4 p.m., and includes a view of the place where the festival began in the late 1940s, the Martha Washington Inn on Main Street, just across from the Barter Theatre.

The inn was built in the early 1830s as a mansion for the family of Francis Preston, who was married to Patrick Henry’s niece, Sarah Campbell Preston.

“It’s just an example of the rest of the history of this area,” Henderson said. “All of the different transformations that the Martha Washington has undergone in its history are kind of different microcosms of our region.”

For more information call 276-628-5266 or visit vahighlandsfestival.com.