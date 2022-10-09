It's feeling very fall-ish

Expect sunny skies this week, but cover the outdoor plants. Jack Frost is expected to show up early Monday morning in Northeast Tennessee and Southwest Virginia.

Frost advisories are now becoming common as autumn has arrived, Jeanie McDermott, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Morristown, Tennessee, said.

Wednesday night, moving into Thursday morning, a cold front is expected in the Bristol area that could bring rain, McDermott said.

It won’t yet freeze outside, she added.

“The lows are still going to be in the upper 30s Thursday night,” McDermott said. “And then Friday will be chilly with highs in the lower 60s. But it will be really sunny, so it probably won’t be that chilly in the sun.”

Beyond Friday, the weekend appears to be pleasant.

“It doesn’t look like it’s cold enough to have a freeze,” McDermott said. “The highs will be in the 60s in the Bristol area, and it will still be sunny. So it will probably feel nice in the afternoon.”

The Climate Prediction Center says the month of October will be near normal for temperatures.

Above normal temperatures are predicted for November through the end of the year with near-normal precipitation, likely rain, from now until the end of the year, according to the Climate Prediction Center.

“Unfortunately, we don’t have any snow outlook. There are just too many variables with that,” she said.

The first freeze of the fall season is expected to hit the Bristol region on Oct. 24, according to the Climate Prediction Center.

“Right now, we’re on track. It’s been slightly cooler,” McDermott said. “But it’s definitely fall now.”