It's beginning to feel a lot like Christmas

November’s weather roller coaster brought Bristol September-style temperatures last week with highs in the 70s, but that has changed quickly this week as temperatures plummet into January-like lows in the 20s and teens the next few days.

“We’re going to be cold all week,” Sam Roberts, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Morristown, Tennessee, said on a cold, rainy Tuesday.

“It’s well below normal, this time of year. The normal low is around 34 degrees,” Roberts said.

“We have a high on Sunday of 38 degrees, and our normal daytime high is 59 degrees, so we’re running 20 degrees below normal for our highs and lows.”

Low temperatures are expected to be below 25 degrees nightly beginning Wednesday night and continuing into next week – as temps dip to a low 17 degrees on Sunday night, Roberts said. “This is very early in the year to be seeing temperatures like this.”

Smaller pets should be brought indoors when temperatures fall below 25 degrees, said Brandi Cregger, a licensed veterinarian technician at VCA Highlands Animal Hospital in Abingdon, Virginia.

For those pets that are outside, Cregger advised pet owners to make sure outdoor animals have fresh water that is not frozen and that their food is also not frozen when it gets cold.

“And be able to get down and put straw or pine shavings for them to keep warm,” she said.

Also, give them more food in colder weather.

“They’re going to be burning more calories out there,” she said.

More than cold weather, a chance of snow flurries could hit the mountains of Northeast Tennessee and Southwest Virginia Wednesday night.

“But, as far as the weekend, it’s dry through the rest of the forecast,” he said.