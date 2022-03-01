It was another record-setting month for Virginia's sportsbooks

Virginia completed its first full year of sports betting with a record-shattering month of more than $485 million wagered, state lottery officials said Tuesday.

For the month of January, the handle was $485.54 million in wagers, or $15.66 million per day. That shatters the previous record of $427.3 million — or $13.8 million per day — established in October.

Sports betting began in mid-January 2021, and Virginia was the fastest state in the U.S. to top $1 billion in wagers placed. The state wrapped up its first full year with nearly $3.4 billion in wagers.

“Five weekends of football, which included an extra week of regular season football and an expanded NFL playoffs, were unquestionably a boon for sportsbooks in January,” Dann Stupp, lead analyst for PlayVirginia.com, said in a written statement. “Sportsbooks will begin to slow down after March Madness, but the industry made a giant leap forward during the football season, and that has it on solid footing for the year ahead.”

Virginia bettors won a total of $446.5 million for a combined 8.04% operators win percentage, or hold. That total after one year is $3.3 billion.

Sportsbooks won $39.1 million in gross revenue for the month, the second highest thus far and an increase over $31.5 million reported in December.

After deducting $16.9 million in promotional spending and $4 million in other deductions, sportsbooks generated $18.2 million in taxable revenue, yielding $2.8 million in state taxes. Sports wagering has generated more than $22.6 million since its inception.

The commonwealth is still too young for full-month, year-over-year comparisons, according to the PlayVirginia.com statement. But betting volume has more than doubled since it began on Jan. 21, 2021.

“Virginia’s sportsbooks still have significant room for growth,” Eric Ramsey, an analyst for the PlayUSA.com Network, which includes PlayVirginia.com, said. “Over the last five months, operators have continued to expand their reach to new customers. But just as important, individual bettors are wagering more than a year ago as they become more familiar with the myriad products online sportsbooks are offering.”

Virginia had 11 licensed operators accepting wagers in January.

