‘It’s the right thing to do’
'It's the right thing to do'

Get vaccinated

Some Bristol area personalities tell why they think it's important to get the COVID-19 vaccination:

Ben Talley

Ben Talley

“It’s the intelligent thing to do. It’s the compassionate thing to do. It’s the safe thing to do. It’s the patriotic thing to do. It’s the right thing to do. Not a hard decision at all.”

— Ben Talley, retired Bristol teacher

Dave Dierks

Dave Dierks

“Natalie and I made the decision that we considered best for us. And so far, we are grateful for the protection the vaccine is providing us.”

— Dave Dierks, chief meteorologist, WCYB

Jeff Robinson

Jeff Robinson

“I was willing to do anything it took to get back to normal. Not having sports for eight months in 2020 made me realize how important it is for young people to be involved with something they are accountable to. Sports are great, but the things they provide to athletes go way beyond wins and championships. If getting a vaccine helps keep sports going, it was a no-brainer. If I knew how COVID would continue to impact this football season, I would have highly recommended that my players gotten vaccinated this summer.”

— Jeff Robinson, teacher, football and baseball coach at Chilhowie High School

J.P. Parsons

J.P. Parsons

“It’s very important to not die. For me, personally, I have a son who’s not old enough to be vaccinated. I have family members whose immune systems are compromised. Personally, I can’t afford to miss work. You won’t get plugged into a ventilator from taking a vaccination.”

— J.P. Parsons, musician from Bristol, Virginia

Jerry Caldwell

Jerry Caldwell

“Being able to welcome guests from all around the country to Bristol Motor Speedway, I am grateful to have received a vaccination against COVID so we can get back together and do the things we love to do. We are blessed to live in the Appalachian Highlands region where our freedoms are vast thanks to our veterans and those who serve and defend our nation. If you are in a position to accept a vaccination and help protect our frontline workers and those at-risk, please contact your local health department to get a shot today for free.”

— Jerry Caldwell, executive vice president and general manager of Bristol Motor Speedway

Kim Kirk

Kim Kirk

“There are two main reasons I want our students, staff and community members to be vaccinated. Those who are vaccinated, even if they become infected, are much less likely to become seriously ill. Also, vaccines are the fastest way for us to get everyone back to school and to be able to return to normal activities. I just want our kids to have the education and high school experience they deserve without COVID-19 being a constant concern.”

— Kim Kirk, principal of Tennessee High School

Maggie Elliott

Maggie Elliott

“It was important to me to get the COVID-19 vaccine to help protect my family members who have struggled with health issues, and to be able to travel again. Thanks to the vaccine, I will get to finally take my honeymoon later this year.”

— Maggie Elliott, executive director of Believe in Bristol

Jim and Laura Maxwell

Jim Maxwell, with his wife Laura. 

“In March 2020, both of my parents were diagnosed with COVID-19. My mom survived. My dad died. We are vaccinated so that we don’t spread this insidious disease and contribute others feeling the pain our family experienced when someone we loved so very much was taken from us. If you truly care for the welfare of others you will get vaccinated too.”

— Jim Maxwell, publisher of the Bristol Herald Courier

Leah Ross

Leah Ross

“Growing up we had to get the polio vaccine, we had the diphtheria vaccine, the smallpox vaccine. I grew up in an age when you got whatever vaccine was there. What if people reacted to them like they’ve reacted to COVID? We eradicated those diseases. I’m very much for vaccines. I signed up for the Pfizer tests and was proud to be a part of that. I think we have to believe in medical science – that they have our best interests and they’re trying to make sure that this (virus) doesn’t consume us.”

— Leah Ross, executive director of the Birthplace of Country Music

Keith Perrigan

Keith Perrigan

“Bristol Virginia Public Schools has worked very hard since the beginning of the pandemic to make sure our students can learn in person and participate in extracurricular activities. As I see more and more schools go virtual and sporting events being canceled, I worry about how the low rate of vaccinations in Southwest Virginia will affect our ability to continue to provide these opportunities. Please consider getting vaccinated so our kids don’t miss out on these milestone memories.”

— Keith Perrigan, Bristol Virginia school superintendent

WHERE TO GET VACCINATED

In all cases, please call or log on to schedule an appointment

» Online: https://www.vaccines.gov/

» Sullivan County Health Department: Blountville and Kingsport; 423-279-2777

» Ballad Health Ask-a-Nurse: 833-822-5523

» Ballad Health Vaccination Center: Johnson City Mall; Mon-Wed-Fri; 2-7 p.m.

» Bristol Virginia Health Department: 205 Piedmont Ave.; 276-642-7335

» Washington County Health Department: 15068 Lee Highway, No. 200; 276-676-5604

» Area locations of: CVS, Food City, Ingles, Kroger, Sam’s Club, Walgreens, Walmart pharmacies

