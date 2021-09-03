‘It’s the right thing to do’

— Kim Kirk, principal of Tennessee High School

“It was important to me to get the COVID-19 vaccine to help protect my family members who have struggled with health issues, and to be able to travel again. Thanks to the vaccine, I will get to finally take my honeymoon later this year.”

— Maggie Elliott, executive director of Believe in Bristol

“In March 2020, both of my parents were diagnosed with COVID-19. My mom survived. My dad died. We are vaccinated so that we don’t spread this insidious disease and contribute others feeling the pain our family experienced when someone we loved so very much was taken from us. If you truly care for the welfare of others you will get vaccinated too.”

— Jim Maxwell, publisher of the Bristol Herald Courier