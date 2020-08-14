Isolated flash flooding possible today

Isolated flash flooding is possible in Bristol and and surrounding areas this afternoon and evening, according to the National Weather Service.

Numerous showers and thunderstorms will continue through this afternoon and into the evening hours, the NWS said in a special weather statement. Persistent moderate to heavy rainfall is expected which could lead to isolated flash flooding. Areas that have received recent heavier rainfall are most susceptible, generally along the Interstate 81 corridor region of northeast Tennessee and Southwest Virginia.