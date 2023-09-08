BRISTOL, Va. — Bristol’s Rhythm & Roots Reunion has its fair share of traditions — hearing great music, reuniting with friends, roaming State Street and eating great food.

For the past ten or so years, one of the downtown festival's most popular culinary options is Island Noodles.

The annual festival began Friday and continues through the weekend along State Street and all of the downtown area.

Light and fresh with just the right mix of spices and flavor — in vegan or teriyaki chicken — the Island Noodles booth always boasts some of the festival’s longest lines and most repeat customers.

On Friday Blake King was setting up in the food court on Cumberland Street adjacent to Cumberland Square Park where he expects to feed throngs of hungry festival goers.

“We do a lot of county fairs, music festivals. A lot of vendors offer the same five or six items. We keep it very simple with our two,” he said. “We do have long lines. Typically we ask how long did they wait and its five, ten, maybe 15 minutes — usually not too long.”

Why Island Noodles?

“Our product is pretty popular because, one is vegan option. A lot of places have funnel cakes, all kinds of sweets, sirloin, onions and potatoes – those kinds of things,” King said. “With our product you see us cut every vegetable and they’re fresh, give you a variety of something you may not have tried yet,” he said. “We offer the Hawaiian-style flavor so you get something sweet, not spicy. A lot of people are more open to trying it.”

Each cup contains an array of vegetables — Zucchini squash, carrots, green beans, fresh broccoli and a stir-fry mix — cooked in a special sauce.

“After cooking in the sauce, it really draws the flavor into the broccoli and all the other vegetables. Those noodles are one of a kind, so it’s hard to come by,” he said.

He even divulged why the product is so popular.

“The secret is a little bit of love in each dish. We try to make every cup perfect. We want every cup to go out the way you would expect it to be — delicious and maybe come back for a second cup,” he said.

King likes this location because the flow of foot traffic coming and going to the Cumberland Park stage, which is just behind their booth. And because he can enjoy the music emanating from there. He said that’s how he discovered J.J. Grey and MoFro last year.

His franchise includes Florida and other southeastern states, so King is busy preparing Island Noodles for patrons at fairs, festivals and other events.

“This is one of the best,” he said of Bristol. “Everybody here is always very friendly, nice, they’ll offer an extra hand if you need help packing up or unloading. They’re always willing to go the extra mile. I always look forward to it every year.”

Judging by the lines, that feeling is mutual.

Speaking of music, the festival shifts into high gear for Saturday with 56 sets of music planned at 14 outdoor and indoor stages. Gates open at 9 a.m. with most stages going live between noon and 1 p.m. with music continuing in some locations until midnight.

Nickel Creek is Saturday’s headliner on the State Street stage, which also includes Allison Russell, Sierra Hull and Dallas Moore. The Piedmont stage features Margo Price, Adia Victoria and Sons of the East. Darrell Scott’s Electrifying Band with Reese Wynans closes out the mural sage, where Twisted Pine also performs.

Radio Bristol Farm & Fun Time will present a live radio show at the Paramount Saturday from 7:30 to 9:30 p.m., while the Cumberland Square Park lineup includes Larkin Poe and Brent Cobb.

Individual one-day tickets are available at the gates. Children 12 and under are admitted free.

Parking is extremely limited in the general downtown area so much fans are urged to check out he shuttle bus schedule and pickup locations on the festival website https://birthplaceofcountrymusic.org/festival/.