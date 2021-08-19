Isbell pulls out of Rhythm & Roots over COVID-19 vaccination

Grammy Award-winning singer Jason Isbell pulled out of the lineup of the Bristol Rhythm & Roots Reunion on Wednesday after festival organizers said they could not require that fans show proof of COVID-19 vaccinations or negative tests.
Isbell, who was hyped as a festival headliner, recently said he would require venues to follow protocols that include asking fans to show proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test within 72 hours of attending. Several festivals and venues, including the Railbird Music Festival in Lexington, Kentucky, have agreed to the requirements.
Isbell was scheduled to close out the annual music festival, which will be held Sept. 10-12 in downtown Bristol. He announced his decision to withdraw on Twitter on Wednesday afternoon.
Board members and staff at the Birthplace of Country Music, which organizes R&R, said they have had several conversations with local, regional and state leaders about the possible requirements.
“We have concluded that we cannot impose such a requirement as it is specifically prohibited by Tennessee state law,” the BCM said in a statement Wednesday night.
The BCM said it is working to make sure the event is as safe as possible without vaccination status requirements.
While respecting individual rights, the BCM said it does encourage vaccinations and requests that non-vaccinated attendees consider being tested prior to the event.
Isbell and his band, known for recent songs such as “Dreamsicle” and “Be Afraid,” were removed from the festival’s website Wednesday. Initially, festival organizers posted a statement on Facebook about its decision not to require vaccinations or negatives tests Wednesday morning, removed it by the afternoon and posted it again Wednesday night, after Isbell announced his decision.
“We won’t be appearing at the Rhythm and Roots Reunion this year. Y’all be safe!” Isbell wrote on Twitter, sharing a story about the festival’s decision to not require vaccination proof.
His manager, Traci Thomas, confirmed the news to the Bristol Herald Courier.
“The festival board is unwilling to make the festival safe by enabling our COVID protocols,” Thomas wrote in an email.
Thomas said the band will post more information once it receives a link where fans can request a refund.
More than 100 other musicians are still scheduled to perform at this year’s Rhythm & Roots Reunion. Tanya Tucker is still listed as a headliner; however, she has canceled shows this month due to recent hip surgery. It’s unknown when she’ll return to the stage, but she’s still expected to perform in Bristol.
Southern rock band Blackberry Smoke is also a headliner. The band is scheduled to return to the stage today after canceling a few shows due to a band member and two crew members testing positive for COVID-19.
The BCM said it will continue to follow health and safety guidelines set forth by the states of Virginia and Tennessee, local health departments and the Centers for Disease Control, make masks available at festival gates, and provide hand sanitizing and hand washing stations at the festival.
“We are grateful to our community and festival ticketholders for being patient as we evaluated this situation,” the BCM said in its statement. “We want to make our event as safe and as practical for our attendees, volunteers, vendors, artists and crew — all essential for a successful festival. We understand that everyone must do what they feel is best to keep themselves and their families safe at this time.”
Festival tickets will be refunded upon request at info@birthplaceofcountrymusic.org, the BCM said.