Isbell pulls out of Rhythm & Roots over COVID-19 vaccination

The BCM said it is working to make sure the event is as safe as possible without vaccination status requirements.

While respecting individual rights, the BCM said it does encourage vaccinations and requests that non-vaccinated attendees consider being tested prior to the event.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Isbell and his band, known for recent songs such as “Dreamsicle” and “Be Afraid,” were removed from the festival’s website Wednesday. Initially, festival organizers posted a statement on Facebook about its decision not to require vaccinations or negatives tests Wednesday morning, removed it by the afternoon and posted it again Wednesday night, after Isbell announced his decision.

“We won’t be appearing at the Rhythm and Roots Reunion this year. Y’all be safe!” Isbell wrote on Twitter, sharing a story about the festival’s decision to not require vaccination proof.

His manager, Traci Thomas, confirmed the news to the Bristol Herald Courier.

“The festival board is unwilling to make the festival safe by enabling our COVID protocols,” Thomas wrote in an email.

Thomas said the band will post more information once it receives a link where fans can request a refund.