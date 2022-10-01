Isaiah 117 House to bring its mission of love to Washington County

Just try to imagine a child, who is scared and fearful, has been removed from their home because of the abuse and neglect they have often had to endure.

Because the child has nowhere else to go, the little person is taken to a child welfare office to sit and wait — and sometimes spend the night — while arrangements are made with a foster care family.

The transition time between home and foster care can be a traumatic experience for any child.

The founders of Isaiah 117 House, a Tennessee-based, non-profit organization, realize it doesn’t have to be this way. The mission of the nonprofit is to provide the physical and emotional support in a safe and loving home for children awaiting foster care placements.

The organization’s namesake comes from the Bible verse Isaiah 1:17: “Learn to do good; seek justice, correct oppression; bring justice to the fatherless, plead the widow’s cause.”

Isaiah 117 House that operates locations in eight states including one in Lynchburg, Virginia, is launching a campaign to make its services available in Washington County, Virginia.

The ministry will host a community-wide kickoff event at 2 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 2 in the lobby of the McGlothlin Center for the Arts on the Emory & Henry College campus. The event is free.

The kickoff is one of the first steps in getting the word out about the organization and how people can get involved.

A follow-up expansion meeting is scheduled for 6 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 18 at the Appalachian Center for Civic Life at Emory & Henry College where discussions about fundraising and potential donors will be addressed. An Isaiah 117 House is projected to be in operation in Washington County, Virginia, by 2024.

The event will feature a presentation from Corey Paulson, who along with his wife Ronda Paulson, founded Isaiah 117 House. Judge Joseph Lyle, judge of the 28th District Juvenile and Domestic Relations Court, will speak to the needs of the facility, based on his work with the foster care system in Virginia.

“This is a great opportunity to learn more about Isaiah 117 House and how to partner with us in making a transformational impact in the lives of children in Washington County, Virginia,” Paulson said in a press release from Isaiah 117 House. “We encourage everyone — whether you are simply curious about our services or if you know you are ready to make a commitment and get involved — to join us as we take this exciting next step in Washington County, Virginia.”

An epidemicIt easily can be described as an epidemic.

In Washington County, Virginia, alone, as many as 90 children are currently in foster care, after having been removed from their homes because of things like abuse and neglect.

According to the website for the Virginia Department of Social Services, “currently, there are nearly 5,400 children in Virginia’s foster care system. Of those children and youth, more than 700 children are ready for adoption right now.”

According to Kathy Johnson, director of Washington County Department of Social Services, the office receives at least 75 reports of abuse and neglect each month.

About 75% of those will have substance abuse as an underlying issue, she said.

“In Washington County, we’re seeing more and more families with substance abuse issues and it goes deeper than mother and father,” Johnson said, “It’s often grandparents, aunts and uncles who can’t pass drug screens.”

When locating a home with a relative or friend who has a connection to the child doesn’t work, DSS looks at placing the child in a foster home.

Children who are removed from their homes face tremendous challenges every day. They are often dirty, hungry, tired, and scared before help arrives.

According to Johnson, often times children who are awaiting placements have to stay—and sometimes sleep- — in the local DSS office where they receive care from staff members.

“Over the last 10 months, we have spent about 30 nights in our office caring for children who await placements,” Johnson said. “It’s not an ideal situation for children to stay at the DSS office. They can sometimes overhear phone conversations about their cases.”

Johnson said an Isaiah 117 House in Washington County, Virginia, will help promote the need for foster homes in the community,

“It will help children on the worst day of their lives when they are removed from their homes. They will be met at the door at Isaiah 117 House by loving and caring volunteers,” she said.

Johnson said the local home will free staff members at DSS to work on placements without having to care for children who must wait in their offices.

Playing a vital role“I hope to get people in the community interested in volunteering,” said Megan Hamilton, who recently became a volunteer with Isaiah 117 House as an expansion coordinator for the nonprofit organization and Washington County, Virginia.

As part of her volunteer work, Hamilton is playing a vital role in helping to establish a home in Washington County, Virginia.

Hamilton was led to learn about the nonprofit organization through her work as coordinator of civic engagement projects at Emory & Henry College.

“I was in tears listening to Corey Paulson recently speak to a group,” she said. “I knew I wanted to take a lead in this program and bring our students along with us.”

After meeting with the founders of the organization, Hamilton set out to grow greater awareness of the need for the program in Southwest Virginia. One of the first requirements for conducting a campaign in Washington County was to create a core team of people to help lead an awareness campaign, some of whom are Emory & Henry students and alumni.

A personal whyDuring the kickoff event, Hamilton, 38, will share with the audience her own person reasons for wanting to help establish an Isaiah 117 House in the region. Hamilton said her heart-wrenching story is one that seldom gets told publically.

“I know what it’s like to come from a tumultuous childhood where physical, emotional, and sexual abuse have taken place” said Hamilton, who was born in Georgia, but often moved around to different towns with her family. “And, I had to navigate that as a child from the time I was age 7.”

Hamilton said she knows what it’s like to live in a survival mode, never having a choice or a voice about what is happening.

“As part of my own healing, I’ve always felt very passionate about serving the youth of our region,” Hamilton, who also serves on the Washington County School Board, said. “I’ve always wanted to be a voice for kids that need advocates. I feel responsible for carrying that torch.”

Hamilton wants youth who face similar situations to know that it’s possible to move forward in a healthy way.

“Isaiah 117 House allows these children to make connections with caring adults as soon as they arrive.”

Expanding housesIsaiah 117 House, each decorated in the distinctive black shutters and red door, has expanded into eight states since its formation in 2018. Local houses in Tennessee are located in Sullivan, Washington, Greene and Carter counties. A facility shared by Hawkins and Hancock counties in Tennessee is currently in the expansion phase.

Each house has a program coordinator, who relies heavily on numerous volunteers to help operate the program.

Children who arrive at the Isaiah 117 House are lavished with nurturing and care.

Julie Dixon, regional coordinator for Northeast Tennessee and Washington County, Virginia, said children are bathed, fed, and given brand new clothing, pajamas, socks, and shoes to bring with them to their foster care placement.

“We have a fully-stocked refrigerator, but if something they want to eat is not there, we go to the grocery store. If there is a toy in the house they have gotten attached to, we give it to them,” Dixon said.

Children don’t reside in the homes, but typically stay at a house for six to eight hours and on occasion as long as a few days.

Isaiah 117 House has locations in Tennessee, Virginia, Indiana, Texas, Florida, Georgia, Arizona and Ohio. To learn how to partner with Isaiah 117 House, visit facebook.com/isaiah117housewashcova or contact Megan Hamilton at (423) 518-3760 ex. 610.