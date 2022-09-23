Isaiah 117 House expanding operations in Virginia

Isaiah 117 House, a Tennessee-based organization that cares for children awaiting foster placement, is coming to Washington County, Virginia.

On Sunday, Oct. 2 , at 2 p.m., the nonprofit will host a community-wide kickoff event at Emory & Henry College in the lobby of the McGlothlin Center for the Arts, Emory, Virginia.

The event will introduce the awareness campaign for Isaiah 117 House in Washington County and feature a presentation from Corey Paulson, founder and development director of Isaiah 117 House.

Anyone interested in supporting, volunteering or partnering with Isaiah 117 House should plan to attend. For more information, please visit facebook.com/isaiah117housewashcova or contact Megan Hamilton at 423-518-3760 ex. 610.

“This is a great opportunity to learn more about Isaiah 117 House and how to partner with us in making a transformational impact in the lives of children in Washington County, Virginia,” Paulson said. “We encourage everyone — whether you are simply curious about our services or if you know you are ready to make a commitment and get involved — to join us as we take this exciting next step in Washington County, Virginia.”

About Isaiah 117 House

Isaiah 117 House is a 501(c) (3) nonprofit organization that provides physical and emotional support in a safe and loving home for children awaiting foster care placement. Currently, when a child is removed in a county without an Isaiah 117 House, the child must wait in the child welfare services office. The child is often dirty, hungry, tired, scared and unable to bring any personal possessions. Isaiah 117 House allows for that same child to never go to an office, but rather a home with loving volunteers to care for them.

Isaiah 117 House provides for that child’s needs, whatever they may be, in these critical moments between removal and placement. Isaiah 117 House has locations in Tennessee, Indiana, Virginia, and Florida. To learn more about Isaiah 117 House, visit www.isaiah117house.com.