Iron Mountain Stoneware founder, 94, pens memoir of her life and artistic, business adventures

ABINGDON, Va. — Local author Nancy Lamb is hosting a book signing from 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday, March 19, in the executive auditorium at the Southwest Virginia Higher Education Center in Abingdon.

Lamb, 94, has written a memoir that uncovers the author’s life and the journey she traveled to become a local businesswoman in Tennessee and Southwest Virginia.

Lamb, along with Damascus native Albert Mock, founded Iron Mountain Stoneware in Laurel Bloomery, Tennessee, in 1965. She was one of the first ceramic artists to make and market handcrafted stoneware dinnerware — a talent influenced by her extensive travels throughout the art world.

Her book, “A Journey with Clay: On the Road to Iron Mountain Stoneware,” outlines Lamb’s adventures as an artist, the path that led her to owning her own business, and the inspiration she felt as a creator of the distinctive handcrafted stoneware.

Lamb said she feels a connection with the people who still collect and use her dishes.

“So many of them write and call me even after all these years. It’s a wonderful connection,” she said.

“So this book is my connection to them.”

Carolyn R. Wilson is a freelance writer in Glade Spring, Virginia. Contact her at citydesk@bristolnews.com.