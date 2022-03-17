 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story
‘A Journey with Clay: On the Road to Iron Mountain Stoneware’
‘My connection to them’

Iron Mountain Stoneware founder, 94, pens memoir of her life and artistic, business adventures

  • Updated
  • 0
Nancy Lamb

Local author Nancy Lamb, 94, has written a memoir that uncovers the author’s life and the journey she traveled to become a local businesswoman in Tennessee and Southwest Virginia.

 Carolyn Wilson/Special to the Herald Courier

ABINGDON, Va. — Local author Nancy Lamb is hosting a book signing from 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday, March 19, in the executive auditorium at the Southwest Virginia Higher Education Center in Abingdon.

Lamb, 94, has written a memoir that uncovers the author’s life and the journey she traveled to become a local businesswoman in Tennessee and Southwest Virginia.

Lamb, along with Damascus native Albert Mock, founded Iron Mountain Stoneware in Laurel Bloomery, Tennessee, in 1965. She was one of the first ceramic artists to make and market handcrafted stoneware dinnerware — a talent influenced by her extensive travels throughout the art world.

Her book, “A Journey with Clay: On the Road to Iron Mountain Stoneware,” outlines Lamb’s adventures as an artist, the path that led her to owning her own business, and the inspiration she felt as a creator of the distinctive handcrafted stoneware.

Lamb said she feels a connection with the people who still collect and use her dishes.

People are also reading…

“So many of them write and call me even after all these years. It’s a wonderful connection,” she said.

“So this book is my connection to them.”

Carolyn R. Wilson is a freelance writer in Glade Spring, Virginia. Contact her at citydesk@bristolnews.com.

0 Comments

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Welcome to the Conversation

No name-calling, personal insults or threats. No attacks based on race, gender, ethnicity, etc. No writing with your caps lock on – it's screaming. Keep on topic and under 1,500 characters. No profanity or vulgarity. Stay G- or PG-rated.

Watch Now: Related Video

Protests flare in crisis-hit Sri Lanka as government readies for IMF talks

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alerts