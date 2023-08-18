ABINGDON, Va. — A highway construction project that has impacted a bustling town intersection and limited access from I-81 is about to get less restrictive.

The Virginia Department of Transportation has contractor W-L Construction & Paving working to realign the turn lanes and coordinate traffic signals at the intersection of U.S. Route 11 and Jonesboro Road, a short distance from Interstate 81’s Exit 14.

“For the past few weeks, there have been no right turns from Route 140 (Jonesboro Road) onto Route 11 eastbound,” said VDOT Bristol district spokesperson Michelle Earl. “This is allowing crews the opportunity to mill, grade and pave the area for a new right turn lane. Motorists can use exit 13 and 17 to access the Route 11 area inaccessible from exit 14.”

However, VDOT anticipates paving will occur this weekend and the right-turn restriction could be lifted by Monday, Earl said Friday.

The $975,000 project will also coordinate with the traffic signal at the nearby intersection of Jonesboro Road the VHCC Drive, which is the access point to Virginia Highlands Community College, the Southwest Virginia Higher Education Center, Washington County government center and Southwest Virginia Cultural Center & Marketplace.

The work is scheduled to be complete in October, Earl said.