State funding for a proposed inland port in Southwest Virginia made it through the weekend budget process.

The Senate version of the budget includes $10 million for planning, design and site acquisition. The House budget includes $55 million. Lawmakers are expected to work to resolve funding differences in the upcoming days.

“Inclusion of the inland port project in both the Senate and House budget bills advanced today by the money committees is a significant first step in our budget process,” state Sen. Todd Pillion, R-Abingdon, said in a statement.

A recent study by the Virginia Economic Development Partnership and Port of Virginia identified Southwest Virginia’s Mount Rogers Planning District region as meeting “enough market-driven and physical conditions to warrant additional assessment.”

The region is served by Interstate 81, which has substantial commercial truck traffic, and is far enough away from the port to make shipping goods by rail feasible for businesses, according to the study.

The state’s only other inland port is at Front Royal, near the intersection of I-81 and Interstate 66, west of Washington, D.C.

The $55 million request was filed by Pillion and Del. Israel O’Quinn, R-Bristol, with funds designed to construct the port.

The study forecasts the port is expected to create 1,370 new permanent jobs, including 675 jobs working directly at the inland port and 695 indirect jobs.

“Since the feasibility report was first released in January, we have been working with our colleagues on Senate Finance and House Appropriations as well as the Virginia Port Authority and Youngkin administration to capitalize on the favorable findings and commit to moving forward,” Pillion said. “While our work is far from over, I am optimistic about the progress we are making and grateful for today’s collective recognition that development of an inland port in Southwest Virginia should be a strategic priority for the Commonwealth.”