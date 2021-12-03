Injured Washington County, Va., deputy remains in intensive care

The Washington County sheriff’s deputy injured Monday following a police chase remained in intensive care Thursday, according to Sheriff Blake Andis.

Deputy Tyler Arnold, 25, underwent surgery earlier in the week, the sheriff said.

“He’s a great deputy and well-respected by people,” Andis said.

Meanwhile, a GoFundMe account has been set up for the officer.

Andis said the GoFundMe account is not related to the Sheriff’s Office. Because his injuries occurred on the job, 100 percent of Arnold’s medical expenses will be covered, the sheriff added.

According to the GoFundMe posting, Arnold fractured the C4 vertebrae in his neck, which required extensive surgery, and he also had minor damage to his spinal cord that will require rehabilitation and recovery time.

Jeremy Phillippi organized the fundraiser to benefit Arnold’s mother, Vickie Rasnake, said Madeline Purdue, a regional spokeswoman for GoFundMe.

“The fundraising goal is $10,000, however more or less can be raised,” Purdue said. “According to the fundraiser, the funds are for rehab, recovery and to support his mother as she takes off work to help Deputy Arnold during this time.”