Infrastructure bill includes Amtrak expansion; leaders hope plans include Bristol

Bristol Virginia Mayor Anthony Farnum said he is “very optimistic.”

“A lot of people have been working on this for a long time. I think the expansion from Roanoke down to Christiansburg brings us one step closer. Looking at the Amtrak map, if you connect that line from Christiansburg through Bristol — whether you’re going Knoxville to Nashville or you’re going Knoxville to Chattanooga and south to Atlanta, it just seems like a logical next step.”

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, total Amtrak ridership plummeted 47% in fiscal 2019-20 but many Virginia routes actually fared better than the company average, according to Amtrak’s latest ridership report. The Washington-Roanoke route was down about 43% with about 124,700 riders compared to over 218,000 the prior year. The Washington-Norfolk experienced the least falloff of any Amtrak service, down 35.7%, with 152,500 riders compared to 237,000 in pre-pandemic 2018-19.

The Roanoke route experienced nearly 10% ridership growth in its second year of operation.

Amtrak service at Roanoke was on time 88% of the time in fiscal 2019-20, according to an Amtrak. That made it one of 18 state-supported train routes which received a passing grade with 80% or greater on-time service. Norfolk-Southern is the host railroad for Roanoke — as it would be if service is extended to Bristol. That firm received an overall “C” grade on delays from Amtrak in 2020.

