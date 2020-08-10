Info on successful backyard chicken egg production

Keeping a flock of chickens for home egg production has become very popular. They are well suited to many different landowner situations since they require a relatively small space. Here is some information that may be useful to small flock owners.
Regarding breeds, commercial white leghorn-type hybrids produce white shelled eggs and are the most economical converters of feed to eggs. Commercial production reds or sex-linked hybrids will produce a good supply of large brown shelled eggs and meaty carcasses as well. The brown egg hybrids tend to be more docile than white egg layer hybrids.
Chickens need at least 1.5 square feet of floor space per bird with litter 3 to 6 inches deep. Pine shavings work best, but any absorbent material with minimal dust will do. Remove wet litter as needed. They also need 6 inches per bird of roosting space. Two-by-two’s spaced 12 inches apart and 24 inches above the floor work well.
Chickens should be fed a completely balanced ration. Feeding table scraps or whole grains can decrease production. After 20 weeks of age, feed a 16% to 18% protein layer ration. Feed grit and oyster shells free choice in a separate feeder.
You will need to provide 3 inches of feeder space per bird. The lip of the feeder should be level with the birds back height to prevent feed wastage. Only fill the trough feeder 1/3 to 1/2 full in order to minimize wastage.
Any container that provides at least five gallons of water for every 100 birds daily can be used to provide water. Provide 1 inch of water space per bird. Place the waterers so that the lip is level with the birds back.
Place one 25-40 watt bulb located above the feed and water area at ceiling height for each 40 square feet of pen. Provide 14 to 16 hours of light per day for maximum year round production. Never decrease the lighting period on birds in production or they will stop producing. You will have to add lights in the fall or winter. Timers can be installed to turn lights on in the morning hours and let the birds go to roost with the natural sunset.
Provide one 10-by-10-inch nest for every five hens in your flock. Place nests 24 inches above the floor and away from the roosts. Keep the nesting material clean and dry. Collect the eggs two to three times daily.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.