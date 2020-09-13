Infectious disease specialist at BRMC shares observations on virus challenges

“I’ve definitely gained a healthy respect for all those who’ve come before me. Not just physicians, but every human that’s gone through something where the answers are just unknown and the length of time it’s going to persist is unknown,” she said. “I came into HIV when it was well researched and you had a lot of good therapies for it. I have a greater respect for the people who worked on the front lines, the family members, the patients themselves that had it but didn’t know what it was and nobody knew how to attempt to approach it.”

Molony cited the 1980s U.S. outbreak of HIV, human immunodeficiency virus, for comparison. HIV is a virus that makes a person more vulnerable to other infections and diseases and, if untreated, can lead to AIDS, or acquired immunodeficiency syndrome. More than 1.1 million people have HIV and more than 700,000 have died in the U.S., according to the Centers for Disease Control.

“In my lifetime, I’ve not seen pandemics. Physicians I’ve worked (with) and in my training many people have seen HIV in the 1980s,” she said. “Now we have the benefit of knowing what it is, how to care for it, how to treat it. Until you know that, it is very scary. I have a much different take, looking back through history about things we now know well and what their disease process is and how to treat it. But until you know that, until you have the treatment in place, it is a very precarious situation.”

Severity of symptoms

COVID-19 can affect all ages and all types of people, including the otherwise healthy, but it seems to exact its greatest toll on the elderly and those with other health issues, including obesity, diabetes and hypertension.