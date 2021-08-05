In videos, hospitalized Bristol man urges people to get COVID vaccine

Two weeks since testing positive for the COVID-19 virus, Bristol, Virginia resident Travis Campbell remains hospitalized, where he is urging friends and family from his bed to get vaccinated.
Campbell, 43, has regularly posted videos on Facebook, often gasping for air and struggling to speak, about his experience and urged others to get the COVID-19 vaccine.
“I truly regret not getting the vaccine,” Campbell wrote in a post on July 25. “I’m testifying to all my bulletproof friends that’s holding out. It’s time to protect your family, it’s not worth getting long term lung damage or death, please go get the vaccine.”
Campbell’s condition has deteriorated over the two weeks he has been in the hospital, and his videos have provided a look at his health and experiences as he copes with the virus. He has even discussed worst-case scenarios, including being placed on a ventilator and funeral plans, he said. In a video on Wednesday, he said he asked his teenage son about taking his place to give away his daughter at her wedding.
Since sharing his story, Campbell said he is aware of 20 people who have gotten vaccinated.
“I had no clue. … I just knew if I only have a few days left that they were not wasted,” Campbell told the Bristol Herald Courier. “I want people to know the real truth, and my experience may not be everyone else’s experience,” but it may convince others to get vaccinated, he said.
Campbell said there is “no gamble worth chancing your life for over getting a vaccine. … If you get Delta [the current variant reportedly spreading across the country], you can’t change your mind or direction.”
He also suggests in his videos that people become organ donors, so they might one day help a person in need.
Campbell’s wife, Kellie Campbell, said her husband has a long road ahead of him but had a little bit of relief on Wednesday. She and her children were also ill but are doing better, she added.
“We had no clue how big his story would go,” she said. “At one point, I made him stop videoing because it was so hard for our kids to watch.”
Campbell tested positive on July 22. His wife said he had developed clots in his lungs, he was dehydrated, and his lungs were dry. He complained of exhaustion and body aches. With damaged lungs, Campbell is now in a Pulmonary Intensive Care Unit. It’s now full.
“So it is growing, and it is getting stronger,” Campbell said.
He joked in one video that President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris are not paying him $30 for each one his friends and family members to become vaccinated.
“I don’t have any benefit of your getting vaccinated,” he said. “Just peace of mind.”
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reports more than 35 million people have been infected by COVID-19 in the United States.
“I realize I could have prevented this,” Campbell said. “I’m over the stupid conspiracies. It’s time to be rational and protective. It’s not worth being stubborn like I did.”