In videos, hospitalized Bristol man urges people to get COVID vaccine

Two weeks since testing positive for the COVID-19 virus, Bristol, Virginia resident Travis Campbell remains hospitalized, where he is urging friends and family from his bed to get vaccinated.

Campbell, 43, has regularly posted videos on Facebook, often gasping for air and struggling to speak, about his experience and urged others to get the COVID-19 vaccine.

“I truly regret not getting the vaccine,” Campbell wrote in a post on July 25. “I’m testifying to all my bulletproof friends that’s holding out. It’s time to protect your family, it’s not worth getting long term lung damage or death, please go get the vaccine.”

Campbell’s condition has deteriorated over the two weeks he has been in the hospital, and his videos have provided a look at his health and experiences as he copes with the virus. He has even discussed worst-case scenarios, including being placed on a ventilator and funeral plans, he said. In a video on Wednesday, he said he asked his teenage son about taking his place to give away his daughter at her wedding.

Since sharing his story, Campbell said he is aware of 20 people who have gotten vaccinated.