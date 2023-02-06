BRISTOL, Tenn. — Bristol’s newest breakfast joint opens next week.

Located in the former FATZ restaurant building at 1175 Volunteer Parkway in Bristol, Tennessee, IHOP is set to open its doors to the public on Thursday, Feb. 16, at 7 a.m., general manager Mary Winter said Monday.

Winter said the restaurant will operate on reduced hours for the first week, and that they are still accepting job applications.

The Bristol, Virginia, IHOP location remains open as well.

IHOP has more than 1,600 locations in all 50 states, the District of Columbia and about ten foreign countries. All stores are operated by franchisees, according to the company website.

Many IHOP locations are open 24 hours and offer breakfast favorites around the clock, in addition to lunch and dinner items.

IHOP is owned by Dine Brands of Glendale, California.