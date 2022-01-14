IDA hears school funding presentation

BRISTOL, Va. — The city’s financial advisors and bond counsel met with the Industrial Development Authority on Friday to discuss funding for a proposed new school.

No decisions were reached but conversations are expected to continue next week.

The IDA is being asked to be the conduit for funding a proposed elementary school, a recommendation that emerged from Tuesday night’s City Council meeting following a lengthy debate.

Roland Kooch, senior vice president of Davenport & Co., the city’s advisers, is urging the city to use the IDA to borrow money to fund the roughly $24 million project. The plan wouldn’t count against the city’s general obligation bond debt limit — instead of a public-private funding model long espoused by the school system.

“It was evident Tuesday night that four, if not five, council members are in favor of building a new school,” City Manager Randy Eads told the IDA. “Our financial advisers and bond counsel all recommend that, if we build a new school, to flow this through the Industrial Development Authority. This is regularly done across the commonwealth of Virginia and would not have a negative impact on the IDA, and it would allow us to get the new school for the cheapest way possible.”

An extensive discussion followed with many questions about who is responsible for making the payments.

“The IDA is just serving as a conduit,” Megan Gilliland, the city’s bond counsel, said. “The city is responsible for making that debt service payment on an annual basis. The only thing the IDA is obligated to use or even allowed to use to pay this debt is the appropriation from the city. In the event the city failed to appropriate for the project, there is no recourse against the IDA or its members.”

The IDA wouldn’t even be responsible for making the payment because the loan document would be set up so that was controlled by a third party trustee and spelled out in the agreement, Jimmy Sanderson of Davenport & Co., told the IDA.

“The investors will look solely to the city of Bristol making that payment. If there were a failure by the city of Bristol to make that payment their credit rating would be impacted because of that. Neither the investors or the bond rating agencies are looking at the credit of the IDA, just the credit quality of the city of Bristol,” Sanderson said.

The IDA’s books currently include the revenue bond debt associated with developing The Falls. But that debt is solely funded by proceeds from sales taxes generated by businesses at The Falls, and the IDA isn’t responsible for paying those debts, Eads said in response to another question.

There appeared to be little consensus among IDA members Friday, but additional meetings are planned next week.

“You need to consider the money we’ll spend is taxpayer dollars. It’s not IDA dollars,” Eads said. “At the end of the day, if we choose a more expensive route, that is going to come out of taxpayers’ pockets. Council has given me clear direction: build the school.”

If the IDA declines, the city has other options including the certificates of participation, or it could use the public-private model, even though it is more expensive.

“The IDA structure is one that counties and cities do across the commonwealth. It’s well accepted in the marketplace, and it will give you the best interest rate,” Sanderson said.

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.