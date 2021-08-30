Ida expected to bring some rain to Bristol region

Hurricane Ida is expected to bring rain and wind to the greater Bristol region as early as Tuesday.

Winds up to 30 mph and rain totals of three inches are expected in Wise County, Virginia, along the Kentucky border, said Brandon Wasilewski, a meteorologist at the National Weather Service in Morristown, Tennessee.

Hurricane Ida made landfall on Sunday in Louisiana with winds as high as 150 mph, Wasilewski said.

The storm is expected to move north but stay west of Knoxville as it passes over Tennessee en route to Kentucky, West Virginia, Maryland and Ohio, Wasilewski said.

“There’s still some uncertainly in the exact track of it,” Wasilewski said.

“It’s looking to move into Middle Tennessee on Tuesday,” he said. “As it gets Tuesday night and into Wednesday morning, the forecast has the center of it going north of Wise County.”

Hurricane Ida should be a low-pressure system “once it moves this far inland,” Wasilewski said.

“We’re definitely looking at some rain,” Wasilewski said.

In Virginia, Wise and Russell counties could see a total of three inches of rain and may pose a flood threat, Wasilewski said.