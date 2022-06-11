I-81 lane closures to begin Monday night

BRISTOL, Va. — Plans to temporarily close northbound lanes on I-81 near Exit 17 will begin next week, beginning on Monday evening June 13, according to the Virginia Department of Transportation.

The lane closures are part of a project to improve the interstate at Exit 17 in Abingdon and are expected for several days at a time, according to a written statement.

The previously announced schedule for the lane closure has been postponed by one day to now start June 13.

The first lane closure will begin at 8 p.m., June 13 and will remain in place until 6 a.m. Friday, June 17. The closure is necessary to replace the left travel lane and left shoulder of the northbound bridge deck above U.S. Route 75 using hydro-demolition, a technique that uses high-pressure water to remove concrete.

The second lane closure will begin at 8 p.m. Sunday, June 19, and will remain in place until 6 a.m. Thursday, June 23. This closure will use that same process to replace the right travel lane and right shoulder of the northbound bridge deck, according to the statement.

Local traffic is advised to seek alternate routes to avoid interstate traffic backups, which have the potential to be significant during peak afternoon travel times. Motorists traveling through the area should research alternate routes to avoid congestion or travel through the work zone during non-peak travel times such as mornings and overnight hours.

Use caution in this area and pay close attention to signs and message boards.

The project is part of the overall Interstate 81 Exit 17 improvement project, which includes improvements to the Exit 17 northbound on and off ramps, improvements to a segment of Route 75, reconstruction and relocation of Gravel Lake Road and relocation of the frontage road located adjacent to the northbound Exit 17 off ramp, otherwise known as Commerce Drive.