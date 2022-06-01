I-81 lane closure schedule adjusted

The dates for lane closures on I-81 North at Exit 17 in Abingdon, Virginia, have been delayed by a week from VDOT’s original schedule.

The lane closures were originally set to begin Sunday, June 5, but have been delayed until 8 p.m. Sunday, June 12, and will remain in place until 6 a.m. Thursday, June 16. The second lane closure will begin Sunday, June 19, at 8 p.m. and will remain closed until 6 a.m. Thursday, June 23.

Traffic backups are expected on I-81 and have the potential to be significant during peak afternoon travel times. Traffic backups on the interstate may create heavy traffic volumes on Lee Highway. Local traffic is advised to seek routes alternative to I-81 and Lee Highway during the periods of lane closure.