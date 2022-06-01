 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
I-81 lane closure schedule adjusted

Abingdon Exit 17 Road Work

Work at Exit 17 in Abingdon will result in lane closures on I-81 North from Sunday, June 12, to Thursday, June 23.

The dates for lane closures on I-81 North at Exit 17 in Abingdon, Virginia, have been delayed by a week from VDOT’s original schedule.

The lane closures were originally set to begin Sunday, June 5, but have been delayed until 8 p.m. Sunday, June 12, and will remain in place until 6 a.m. Thursday, June 16. The second lane closure will begin Sunday, June 19, at 8 p.m. and will remain closed until 6 a.m. Thursday, June 23.  

Traffic backups are expected on I-81 and have the potential to be significant during peak afternoon travel times. Traffic backups on the interstate may create heavy traffic volumes on Lee Highway. Local traffic is advised to seek routes alternative to I-81 and Lee Highway during the periods of lane closure.  

Tuesday crash on I-81 kills 3

Tuesday crash on I-81 kills 3

The Virginia State Police updated its earlier reports of two people killed in a Tuesday afternoon crash on I-81 to say three people have now died in the crash near Meadowview, Virginia.

Harshbarger meets with constituents

Harshbarger meets with constituents

BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn. — U.S. Rep. Diana Harshbarger of Kingsport held a “Coffee with your Congresswoman” event at Northeast State Community College Friday morning with a roomful of constituents from the Tri-Cities region in attendance.

