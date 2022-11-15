I-81 bus service marks first-year anniversary

More than 10,700 people have ridden the Highlands Rhythm bus route since it began serving the Bristol to Washington, D.C., corridor one year ago.

The Virginia Breeze buses carried 10,729 riders during its first year of operation, including a record 1,887 during October, according to a statement from the Virginia Department of Public Transportation, which manages the Virginia Breeze bus service that includes the Highlands Rhythm route.

“Intercity bus transportation provides an essential public service, especially benefiting those in rural and underserved communities,” Jennifer DeBruhl, director of the Virginia Department of Rail and Public Transportation, said in the written statement. “The Virginia Breeze improves the quality of life for rural communities by allowing people to live where they want, yet still have the mobility, connections and access to the national transportation network.”

Stops on the Highlands Rhythm route include Bristol, Wytheville, Radford, Christiansburg, Salem, Harrisonburg, Dulles International Airport, West Falls Church, and Washington, D.C. There is one northbound and one southbound trip every day.

“The Virginia Breeze provides a critical transportation service between Bristol and Washington, D.C., in a way that makes Southwest Virginians feel more connected to the commonwealth by marrying the urban and rural communities along the route,” Bristol Mayor Anthony Farnum said. “This safe, convenient, and affordable travel option has been valuable to the people of Southwest Virginia.”

The bus departs Bristol daily at 11 a.m. and arrives in Washington, D.C., at 6:55 p.m. The southbound bus departs Union Station in Washington daily at 12:50 p.m. and arrives in Bristol at 8:30 p.m.

The Highlands Rhythm route expanded Virginia Breeze service along the congested Interstate 81 corridor. It includes additional trip options for some locations already served along the corridor by the Valley Flyer, which connects Blacksburg to Washington, D.C.

Since the inception of the Virginia Breeze bus service in December 2017, it has helped more than 131,000 passengers.

The Virginia Breeze operates two other routes, the Piedmont Express from Danville to Washington and the Capital Connector which serves Martinsville, Richmond and Washington. Both launched in 2020. Together, all four routes set record-breaking ridership in October with a combined 6,705 passengers.

All the routes posted record ridership in fiscal year 2022, according to the statement.

The Virginia Breeze program is funded through the Federal Transit Administration’s Intercity Bus Program. Additionally, the Highlands Rhythm receives funding through the state’s Interstate 81 Corridor Improvement Program, which funds infrastructure and safety improvements to Interstate 81. The Interstate 81 funding offsets a portion of the Highlands Rhythm operating costs and funds improvements at some stop locations, according to the statement.