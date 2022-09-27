Hurricane Ian expected to impact a busy Bristol weekend

As Hurricane Ian makes its way toward Florida, residents of Southwest Virginia and Northeast Tennessee should fish out their raincoats, dust off the umbrellas, and keep an eye on the weather forecast, as there is a projected downpour of rain incoming, during what is expected to be a jam-packed first weekend of October.

According to Accuweather.com, Bristol is set to see up to a half-inch of rain over six hours on Saturday, with no signs of it slowing down Sunday when it is forecast that it could reach almost three quarters of an inch of rain.

This sharp increase in rainfall from Saturday to Sunday is projected to affect other locations across the Tri-Cities this weekend, from Wise County, Virginia, which is estimated to get just over a half inch of rain Saturday and almost an inch of rain Sunday to Sullivan County, Tennessee with a probable .32 inches of rain on Saturday turning into a possible .71 inches on Sunday.

In addition, Russell County, Virginia, could go from an estimated .49 inches on Saturday to a potential .70 inches on Sunday, and Scott County, Virginia, with a projected .53 inches on Saturday, increasing to .61 inches Sunday.

Attendees at the appropriately named Country Thunder concert at Bristol Motor Speedway this weekend should not be concerned regarding delays or cancellations due to the weather, as the organizers made clear in a post on the County Thunder Facebook page on Tuesday, “Rain or shine, we’re ready to party with y’all in three days.”

Other events happening this week that could potentially be affected by the incoming rain include the Blue Mountain Therapy’s Fall Bazaar on Saturday and Emory & Henry College’s homecoming, which starts on Friday and ends on Sunday.

The homecoming includes a whole host of events from a rugby match between E&H and the University of Richmond, to a book signing session featuring E&H alumni authors and a golf tournament, as well as the Emory & Henry football team facing off against Catawba College Saturday.