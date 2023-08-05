BRISTOL, Va. — Much like the poem “Casey at the Bat,” this past Monday’s abrupt first-inning cancellation of the Bristol State Liners game concluded their 50-year run on the Virginia side of State Street with “no joy” — instead of the walk-off home run or late innings comeback hometown fans may have yearned for.

The team, operated by local nonprofit Bristol Baseball Inc., plans to abandon the familiar confines of Boyce Cox Field and DeVault Memorial Stadium to begin playing its games at a new facility 11 miles away at Whitetop Creek Park on State Route 394 in Bristol, Tennessee.

The move was precipitated by Bristol Tennessee’s City Council agreeing this spring to borrow up to $5 million to bring the team there to play at a converted softball field that will also host Tennessee High School’s baseball program.

Plans were announced last month, amid great fanfare, during a press conference at the new facility.

In addition to tax dollars, Boyd Sports LLC, owned by Knoxville entrepreneur Randy Boyd, is expected to pay up to $2 million to support the new stadium.

Boyd owns the Tennessee Smokies and this region’s four other Appalachian League teams in Kingsport, Johnson City, Elizabethton and Greeneville. He is currently building a new stadium in downtown Knoxville with plans to move the Smokies from Sevierville.

No contract has yet been signed on that deal, Bristol Baseball President Mahlon Luttrell said.

The projected completion date for the new Bristol facility is June 2024.

The relocation is the culmination of a movement that began in 2015, when Bristol Tennessee and Bristol Baseball jointly funded a feasibility study to construct a new ballpark.

Bristol Virginia was originally included but withdrew, saying it didn’t have the funds to help pay for the study by Conventions, Sports & Leisure International.

That study suggested three potential sites, including Whitetop Creek Park, which was ultimately chosen.

The loudest voice in this process of seeking an updated facility has been Luttrell, the unpaid president of Bristol Baseball who also serves as its volunteer general manager. Luttrell was elected to the Bristol Tennessee City Council in 2019 and continues to serve today.

“The objective was we needed better facilities,” Luttrell said. “You’ve got an aging facility over there ... Bristol Baseball put a lot in that place over the years. There’s been a lot of improvements made.”

The club paid for the green chairs, half for the updates to the clubhouse and press box and fence improvements, he said.

Bristol Virginia City Manager Randy Eads said there was never any mention of Boyd’s $2 million during that city’s discussions with Bristol Baseball regarding any improvements or ways to keep the team playing at the Euclid Avenue facility.

“Mahlon [Luttrell] never mentioned the $2 million towards rehabbing their new field but $2 million would have gone a long way at DeVault,” Eads said.

Luttrell reiterated no agreement has been signed.

“We had been talking with the Boyd Group for a while to see if there was potential interest. There is no agreement yet but that has been out there for awhile,” Luttrell said.

And the field left behind?

DeVault Stadium will remain the springtime home of Virginia High School’s seven-time state championship-winning baseball program and is regarded among the nicest facilities in Southwest Virginia.

Which begs the question, what exactly is the city of Bristol Virginia losing?

For Mayor Neal Osborne it is a quality of life issue.

“We’ve had minor league baseball for over 50 years. It’s not going to draw 1,000 people every night, or 500 people every night, but it offers a sense of community to the city, to the neighborhood,” Osborne said. “The team has traditionally been out doing good things in the community and that’s an important aspect I think we’ll miss.

“Baseball goes right along with a sense of pride for your city and state and country just like apple pie, mamas and July 4th. It’s unfortunate they chose to leave and we’re losing it,” Osborne said. “I hope they have the support at Whitetop Creek Park of the Bristol Tennessee and Bluff City communities, so they can be successful. It’s unfortunate they’re not going to be in Bristol Virginia anymore.”

Financial impact

Tax revenue impacts are likely minimal, Osborne said, noting some of the concession food came from local sources but he rarely noticed fans coming to games carrying drink cups from other nearby private businesses.

Through its 5% admissions tax rate, the city received 25 cents from each paid admission to the games. According to the organization’s 2021 Form 990 filed with the IRS, that year the team reported just over $34,900 in ticket revenue. That equates to 6,980 tickets at $5 each, or $349 in admission tax revenue for the city.

In 2019, the club signed a five-year lease agreement to pay the city $8,000 per season to lease the facility each summer. It expires later this year.

The team has always managed its own affairs, first as a Single A Rookie League franchise in Minor League Baseball and now as a summer collegiate league.

Virginia High School’s booster club ran the concession stand and paid the team for the rights to those revenues. Because the booster club was involved, the city collected no taxes on food and beverages sold at the ballpark concession stand.

The team retained all profits from beer sales, which began in 2013 but weren’t shown as a separate line item on its tax filing until 2021. That year they reported nearly $21,000 in revenue.

The Bristol organization has drawn relatively small crowds — typically among the smallest in the Appalachian League — during its tenure.

It Form 990 tax filings show it lost money during three of the last four years available and four of the past six years, according to its filings with the Internal Revenue Service.

The Appalachian League reports Bristol had nearly 25,000 fans attend its games in 2023, or an average of 1,364. Attendance was 12,400 in 2022, an average of 541, while 2021 the league said Bristol had more than 22,500 fans, or nearly 1,200 at each of its home games.

However the team gives significant numbers of tickets away — to the cities, sponsors, area schools, nonprofit agencies and other entities, Luttrell said.

In 2021, the first year of the reconstituted league, Bristol hosted 25 home games and reported just over $34,900 in ticket revenue, according to its 2021 Form 990. At $5 per head, that is an average of about 280 paying fans per game, or roughly 25% of the attendance claimed by the league.

The team played no games in 2020 due to the global pandemic.

A review of three prior years, 2016, 2018, and 2019, revealed a steadily increasing appetite for tickets, with revenues climbing from less the $44,000 to nearly $55,000 over the four-year period.

In 2019, the final year they played under the Pirates banner, the team had a 33-game home schedule and reported $54,285 in ticket sales revenue for an average paid attendance of 329 — the highest among the years reviewed by the newspaper — based on its federal tax filings.

The new park will likely be comparable in terms of total seating, but those plans haven’t been finalized.

Luttrell thinks the new park will attract more fans.

“I think attendance will increase. Being new is going to draw a lot of folks. I think we’ll draw people on that side of town, from Piney Flats and down Johnson City way. I think we’ll have an increase in attendance year over year,” Luttrell said, adding he has fond memories of watching baseball at DeVault for decades.

“You’ve got to have improved facilities or you’re not going to have it at all. And we were going down that path. We were about to lose it forever and that would have been a shame,” he said.