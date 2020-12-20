Hospital chaplain describes heartbreaking work of caring for COVID-19 patients

VanHuss said the chaplain also regularly assists the nurses with nonmedical tasks. Often, she said, it’s Lambert who sets up the virtual visits between patients and their family members and makes sure both sides can see and hear each other.

And when family members of a dying COVID-19 patient arrive at the hospital for one final visit, Lambert is frequently the one to greet them in the lobby, bring them to the unit and keep them company if they request it, she said.

“For ICU staff, chaplains have always played a huge role in what we do, in the challenges that we see, the overwhelming amount of trauma that we see,” VanHuss said. “The staff is very up front about how incredible they think [Lambert] is.”

At times, the COVID-19 ICU can be eerily quiet. Late in the afternoon that Tuesday — a day when two COVID-19 patients died, Lambert later said — there was little sound in C300 apart from the discordant beeping of IV pumps and heart monitors.

But Lambert said the atmosphere can quickly become intense. Recently, she said, she was comforting family members of a patient who was dying on one side of the floor. On the opposite side, a Catholic priest was delivering last rites for another dying patient by video call. The body of yet another person who had just died was visible in a different room, she said.