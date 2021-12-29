 Skip to main content
Hospital admissions for COVID rise during holidays
Hospital admissions for COVID rise during holidays

Hospitalizations and new cases of COVID-19 are rising again across the region as 2021 rushes toward the finish line.

The number of new cases reported across 10 Northeast Tennessee counties rose 18% the week after Christmas — compared to the prior week — with more than 1,700 new cases. That is the second highest one-week total during the month of December, according to the Tennessee Department of Health.

Sullivan County reported over 400 new cases during the past week and has nearly 900 active cases. Washington County, Tennessee, had over 360 new cases in the past seven days with over 700 patients classified as actively positive for the virus.

New COVID-19 cases in Tennessee: Dec. 1-28, 2021

Location Dec. 1-7 Dec. 8-14 Dec. 15-21 Dec. 22-28 Dec. 1-28 Positive %
Carter 124 127 121 156 528 14.40%
Cocke 60 49 91 216 416 11.50%
Greene 196 230 156 157 739 9.70%
Hamblen 116 125 124 154 519 13.40%
Hancock 31 24 39 26 120 19.80%
Hawkins 147 136 91 157 531 8.50%
Johnson 53 57 53 46 209 15.50%
Sullivan 513 562 416 437 1,928 14.10%
Unicoi 36 43 35 25 139 11.20%
Washington 435 584 354 362 1,735 15.80%
NE Tenn. 1,711 1,937 1,471 1,736 6,855

More than 10,600 new cases were reported regionwide during the month of December.

More than 70 people have died from COVID-19 and its complications during the past week, bringing the monthly total to over 500.

The region’s combined seven-day testing positivity rate is also climbing again, up from 13.6% one week ago to 16.1% on Wednesday. That means one in every six people tested is positive.

Two Southwest Virginia counties sported the region’s highest testing positivity rates, as Tazewell County was at 20.8%, and Russell County was 22.9%.

New COVID-19 cases in Virginia: Dec. 1-28, 2021

Location Dec. 1-7 Dec. 8-14 Dec. 15-21 Dec. 22-28 Dec. 1-28 Positive %
Bristol 61 82 50 32 225 13.10%
Buchanan 56 38 54 60 208 13.90%
Dickenson 56 63 30 33 182 10.50%
Lee 37 16 28 45 126 7.20%
Norton 14 23 7 15 59 17.10%
Russell 80 118 72 87 357 22.90%
Scott 85 62 36 57 240 18.00%
Smyth 101 95 81 69 346 12.70%
Tazewell 125 138 131 145 539 20.80%
Washington 243 237 190 139 809 15.10%
Wise 138 127 108 86 459 18.60%
Wythe 77 49 65 65 256 15.60%
SWVA 1,074 1,047 852 833 3,806

Tazewell led all Southwest Virginia localities with 145 new cases, but, overall, new cases dipped 2.2% during the past week in Southwest Virginia. That bucks a statewide trend as many parts of Virginia saw dramatic increases in new cases in recent days, according to the Virginia Department of Health.

Washington County reported 139 new cases, its lowest week of the month.

Ballad Health: Dec. 23-29, 2021

Date Inpatients ICU Ventilators Pediatric
Dec. 23 240 77 61 3
Dec. 24 241 75 62 1
Dec. 27 232 71 59 0
Dec. 28 250 74 61 0
Dec. 29 254 66 62 1

Ballad Health System reported 254 COVID-positive inpatients on Wednesday, a 9% increase over the 234 inpatients reported one week ago. Of those, 66 are being treated in intensive care units with 62 of them — 93.9% — on ventilators. That is the highest percentage of ICU patients on ventilators during at least the past six months.

This final week of December is shaping up to be the largest inpatient census week for the month, with an average of 245.3 inpatients per day from Monday through Wednesday. The week of Dec. 13-17, Ballad reported an average daily COVID inpatient census of 244.6

Weekly average COVID inpatient census

Week Average ICU Ventilators
Nov. 29-Dec. 3 206.4 48.4 35
Dec. 6-10 229.4 56 41.8
Dec. 13-17 244.6 68.8 52.6
Dec. 20-24 238.6 70.8 56.8
Dec. 27-29 245.3 70.3 60.6

No one from Ballad was available to comment regarding the present trend.

For the second consecutive week, the average daily number of patients in ICU is above 70, and the average number on ventilators continues to rise, reaching 60.6 per day this week — the highest average for the month of December.

Health system officials previously said that is a normal progression — as rises in admissions are typically followed in a few days by higher numbers in ICUs, then a few more days bring increased numbers of the sickest patients being placed on ventilators.

One statistic that remains nearly constant over the past six months is the overwhelming number of patients that remain unvaccinated. On Wednesday, 91% of all inpatients — 231 of 254 — were unvaccinated. The same holds true for ICU patients — 61 of 66 — and those in ventilators — 59 of 62 — who haven’t been vaccinated against the coronavirus, according to Ballad Health.

Overall, the region’s vaccination rate remains well below state and national averages with less than 48% of area residents fully vaccinated against the virus. Nationally, 61.9% of all Americans, or 205.4 million people, are fully vaccinated against the virus, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

More than 5.7 million Virginians, or 67.4%, are fully vaccinated, according to the state health department, while Tennessee trails with 51.2% or about 3.5 million people fully vaccinated.

dmcgee@bristolnews.com | 276-645-2532 | Twitter: @DMcGeeBHC | Facebook.com/david.mcgee.127

