Hospital admissions for COVID rise during holidays

Tazewell led all Southwest Virginia localities with 145 new cases, but, overall, new cases dipped 2.2% during the past week in Southwest Virginia. That bucks a statewide trend as many parts of Virginia saw dramatic increases in new cases in recent days, according to the Virginia Department of Health.

Washington County reported 139 new cases, its lowest week of the month.

Ballad Health System reported 254 COVID-positive inpatients on Wednesday, a 9% increase over the 234 inpatients reported one week ago. Of those, 66 are being treated in intensive care units with 62 of them — 93.9% — on ventilators. That is the highest percentage of ICU patients on ventilators during at least the past six months.

This final week of December is shaping up to be the largest inpatient census week for the month, with an average of 245.3 inpatients per day from Monday through Wednesday. The week of Dec. 13-17, Ballad reported an average daily COVID inpatient census of 244.6

No one from Ballad was available to comment regarding the present trend.