Hope Rising campaign reaches 70% to goal mark

KINGSPORT, Tenn. - A major capital campaign to expand Niswonger Children's Hospital has reached the 70% mark.

To date about $21 million has been raised for the $30 million "Hope Rising" campaign which would allow for construction of three new floors atop the existing roof of Niswonger Children’s Hospital in Johnson City, Tennessee.

The public portion of the campaign was announced in March when officials said they had raised $18 million.

"The 'Hope Rising' campaign right now is at $21 million. The support is helping with that expansion and the child therapy program and our children's resource center - a team of folks who do accident- and injury-prevention programs in schools," Ballad Health Foundation President Jack Simpson said Wednesday.

The J.D. Nicewonder family’s 2021 commitment of $7 million kicked off the silent phase of the campaign and is the second largest donation in the hospital’s history.

Eastman Credit Union pledged $1 million, as did hospital founding donor Scott Niswonger of Greeneville.

Plans call for the new vertical expansion to be stacked atop the existing hospital to provide space for a regional center for perinatal and neonatal care and a regional center for pediatric specialties, among other services.

It will also include the newest neonatal intensive care unit in both Tennessee and Virginia.

Among its fundraising efforts, the foundation is presently selling $50 raffle tickets where winners can win a new vehicle or cash prizes. The deadline to enter is Dec. 2.

Twitter: @DMcGeeBHC